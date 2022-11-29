police expelled American with LGBTQIA+ armband

Qatar police removed an American fan from the Al Thumama stadium, today (29), before the ball rolled to Iran and the United States, for the 3rd round of Group B of the 2022 World Cup. He was expelled for wearing an armband in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag.

According to the Reuters agency, five Qatari policemen take the fan out of the stands. Two others follow the scene without touching the American.

This is not the first protest on the subject in Qatar. Yesterday, in the match between Portugal and Uruguay, a fan invaded the field with a flag in support of the cause.

The back of the man’s shirt read “Respect for Iranian women”, while the front read “Save Ukraine”. The fan was quickly restrained and knocked down by two security guards, but threw the LGBTQIA+ flag on the lawn. The item was removed from the lawn and later collected.

In Qatar, host country of the World Cup, homosexuality is considered a violation of the law. The debate and the positioning of the public present at the World Cup on the subject generated numerous controversies, with bans on rainbow flags in stadiums.

Players who planned to wear the captain’s armband in support of diversity and the LGBTQIA+ cause were also vetoed.