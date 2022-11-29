Politicians celebrate Brazil’s victory over Switzerland in the World Cup – Politics

Lula and Alckmin celebrate Brazil’s victory over Switzerland this Monday afternoon (11/28) (photo: Cludio Kbene)

Politicians took a break from work commitments this Monday (11/28) to follow Brazil’s victory over Switzerland (1-0), at Est dio 974, in Doha, Qatar, for the second round of Group G of the World Cup. do Mundo.The vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), posted a photo watching the Brazil game wearing green and yellow socks. “Pause here to cheer on our team with the socks @lualckmin_ packed in her bag.”

After the end of the game, he published another image next to the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “Let’s go to the octaves!”, said the caption. Both wore the Seleo shirt.

Earlier, Lula said he would follow Brazil’s game in the federal capital, where he would meet with Alckmin.

“Good morning. Today is Brazil! I follow the game in Brasilia, where today I have a meeting with @geraldoalckmin so that we can continue working on the transition and preparation of the new government. A great week for everyone”.

After the game, the petista also published a photo with the vice-president.

The elected federal deputy, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), posted a photo with his wife, daughters and a Brazilian flag. According to him, the family was prepared to root for the Selection.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) celebrated the goal scored by midfielder Casemiro, in the 37th minute of the second half.

Senator-elect Flvio Dino (PSB-MA) was another one who was thrilled with the victory over Switzerland on social networks. He published Brazilian flags on Twitter after the end of the match.

The 1-0 victory keeps Brazil at the top of Group G, now with six points. On Friday (2/12), at 4 pm (Brasília time), the Seleção will face Camares, at the Lusail Stadium.

