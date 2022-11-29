Priest arrested after having a threesome on top of church altar

An American priest was arrested after having a three-way sex with two women on top of the altar of the Catholic Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, in the city of Pearl River, Louisiana (USA).

Former parish priest Travis Clark, 39, received a three-year prison sentence, which he will serve on supervised probation. The priest will also have to pay a fine of $1,000 (about R$5,400).

Photo: RODNAE Productions / Pexels

How the case was discovered

A person passing by on the street noticed that the temple lights were on. When she looked out the window, she saw a half-naked Clark having sex with two women at the altar, according to the New York Post.

The witness called the police, who, upon arriving at the scene, found a camera mounted on a tripod, recording the scene. The two women who participated in the sexual act are prostitutes and were paid by the priest. They are on parole.

Investigators also found sex toys and stage lighting items at the scene. They also pointed out that everything that happened that night had been consensual. However, at the time, the three ended up arrested on charges of obscenity, because they were in public view.

The “desecrated” altar was burned following Clark’s “demonic” conduct, according to the Archbishop of New Orleans, and a new altar was consecrated in November 2020. Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was removed from office shortly after your prison. He still had to pay a restitution to the church in the amount of 8 thousand dollars (just over R$ 43 thousand).