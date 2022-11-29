Prince of Wales William supports England

Wales and England meet for the first time today at the World Cup in Qatar. The rivalry between the countries of the United Kingdom went beyond the countryside and reached Prince William. The reason? He, the current Prince of Wales, revealed that he supports England in the championship.

William became Prince of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. That’s because his father, Charles, who held the title of Prince, became King of England. Because William was the eldest son of the current monarch, he was given the name Prince of Wales.

On a visit to Wales earlier this month, he revealed his support for his native England. “I’ve supported England since I was very young, but I support Wales at rugby. I tell everyone I support both (teams)“, said William, according to information from AFP.

“I must pay attention to my affinities because I fear that if I suddenly switch from supporting England to supporting Wales, it will not be right for the sport either. So I can’t do that,” defended the prince.

William’s speech, of course, generated criticism. Welsh actor Michael Sheen commented on the matter via Twitter. “Of course (William) can root for whomever he wants and as president of the Football Association (FA) it is understandable that he knows the players, but he certainly must realize that simultaneously using the title Prince of Wales is totally inappropriate,” wrote Michael Sheen .

It is Wales’ second World Cup. The first time that the selection was in the main football competition was in 1958, in Sweden, the year in which it reached the quarterfinals.

Both teams compete in the Cup in Group B, but England has a more comfortable situation after beating Iran (6×2) and drawing with the United States (0x0). The Wales team is in fourth place and needs to win to have a chance of going to the round of 16. They drew with the United States (1×1) and lost to Iran (2×0).

territorial issues

In addition to the dispute on the four lines, there is a rivalry involving England and Wales. Both are part of the United Kingdom – as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Within the UK government, Wales has 40 seats out of the 650 seats available in the British parliament, so they are dependent on the UK for issues such as taxation and foreign policy.

What today corresponds to Wales was officially integrated into the British kingdom in 1535. Welsh territory was occupied by the English in the 13th century. Since then, the eldest child of the current King or Queen has assumed the title of Prince or Princess of Wales, which is William’s today.

In 1997, Wales gained a little more autonomy after a plebiscite held in the territory. Still in the 90s, the Welsh Assembly was created, similar to a parliament that makes decisions for a territory.