Protests in China: Communist regime faces unprecedented crisis – News

For a few days now, international journalism has been reporting a growing number of public events, with the participation of thousands of people, questioning Xi Jinping’s regime of “socialism with Chinese characteristics”.

About this unquestionable wave of uprisings and demonstrations, there is no way to say with certainty what it is destined for, besides being promptly repressed by the police forces.

It is indisputable that something unprecedented is in the making in China — and that the repressive apparatus of this totalitarian state is preparing to carry out, every day, more arrests and, if necessary, use more violence against the insurgents.

Images and videos showed students from universities in major Chinese centers (such as Nanjing and Beijing) holding blank sheets of paper. It’s a silent protest, a tactic used, in part, to evade censorship or arrest. These blank sheets show nothing, but they say a lot. The message is given.

This dissatisfaction is certainly part of the exhaustion of the “Covid zero” policy practiced by China, the only relevant country in the world that still adopts the radical closure of neighborhoods and entire provinces.

The population is exhausted, irritated, with this government’s insistence on promoting lockdowns. In practice, the Chinese citizen realizes that this sacrifice threw society into an obvious economic crisis.

Cities that account for 21% of China’s GDP are isolated, estimated a report by consultancy Nomura released a week ago. The expectation is that the number will rise to 30% soon. It’s serious.

The wave of protests gained momentum after a fire killed ten villagers in Xinjiang. Many believe the restrictions imposed by the “Covid zero” policy hampered the rescue effort.

Xi Jinping faces a paradox: although he won the recent Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the political opposition he has to face is unprecedented.

In an equally unprecedented way, people took immense risks and took to the streets and displayed banners calling for the resignation of the president and dictator. They are spontaneous, unpredictable, pro-democracy movements with no turning back.

Since Mao Zedong led the revolution and came to power in 1949, this has been one of the most delicate moments. Is this the beginning of the collapse of the communist regime in China? The future is a blank sheet of paper.



