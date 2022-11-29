‘Putin will not steal Christmas’

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said, in an interview with broadcaster RBC Ukraine, that the country’s capital will have a Christmas decoration, despite the blackouts that affect the city’s residents. “We cannot allow Putin [presidente da Rússia] steal our Christmas,” he said.

According to the Reuters news agency, the city hall’s idea is to erect Christmas trees, without lights, throughout the city, which is devastated because of Russian attacks during the war.

“No one will cancel the New Year and Christmas, and the New Year atmosphere must be there,” said the mayor of Kiev.

Sergey Kovalenko, executive director of YASNO, which supplies power to Kiev, explained in a Facebook post that, in order to save electricity, the trees will be without lighting and wreaths.

Klitschko said there would be no large gatherings or concerts – a tradition to welcome in the New Year. City companies will sponsor the trees in Kiev.

Christmas trees will be specially installed to remind our children of the New Year’s mood. You know, I don’t want to take Santa away from the kids. sergey kovalenkoexecutive director of YASNO

Kiev grapples with power outage amid snow

Snow began to fall in Kiev and temperatures hovered around zero on Sunday, as millions of people in and around the Ukrainian capital grappled with disruptions to electricity and heating supplies caused by waves of Russian air strikes.

The cold weather is gradually increasing consumers’ need for electricity, even as workers rush to repair damaged power facilities, grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Electricity producers have still not been able to resume full power supply after the Russian missile strikes last Wednesday (23) and have no choice but to save energy by imposing blackouts, the operator said.

Moscow has targeted Ukraine’s vital infrastructure in recent weeks through waves of air strikes that have triggered widespread blackouts and killed civilians. New attacks last Wednesday caused the worst damage so far in the conflict, leaving millions of people without electricity, water or heat, with temperatures dropping below 0 degrees Celsius.

*With information from Reuters