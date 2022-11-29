Qatar Cup changes routine for group definition – 11/28/2022 – Sports

The second round of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar came to an end this Monday (28). As of this Tuesday (29), the game routine changes, which will define the classifieds for the round of 16.

There are no more matches at 7:00 am and 10:00 am (Brasília time), only at 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Thus, the games at 12:00 this Tuesday will be A group🇧🇷 Leader with 4 points, the Netherlands face the lantern and already eliminated qatarwhile the Ecuadorsecond, with the same 4, decides the other vacancy with Senegalwhich has 3. Whoever wins this last duel qualifies for the knockout.

The 16:00 clashes will be Group B, in which all teams still have a chance of qualifying. With 4 points, the England is that it is in the best position, since it faces the flashlight Wales, which added only 1 point. The other match will be between Will (second, with 3 points) and United States (third, with 2).

The games of the other groups follow the sequence in the following days:

Wednesday (30)

12:00 – Tunisia v France (Group D)

12:00 – Australia v Denmark (Group D)

4 p.m. – Poland v Argentina (Group C)

4 p.m. – Saudi Arabia v Mexico (Group C)

Thursday (1st)

12:00 – Croatia v Belgium (Group F)

12:00 – Canada v Morocco (Group F)

4 p.m. – Japan v Spain (Group E)

4 p.m. – Costa Rica v Germany (Group E)

Friday (2)

12:00 – South Korea v Portugal (Group H)

12h – Ghana v Uruguay (Group H)

4 p.m. – Cameroon vs. Brazil (Group G)

4 p.m. – Serbia v Switzerland (Group G)