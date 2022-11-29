Qatar says ″between 400 and 500″ workers died on construction

According to the Associated Press, the statements by Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of Qatar, were made during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan

The number of workers killed in Qatar during the run-up to the football World Cup was between “400 and 500”, a drastically higher number than previously announced, admitted a Qatari official.

Related World Cup 2022. Giménez and the intense duels with João Félix: “I don’t know him on the field” World Cup 2022. Sturridge trusts Mbappé to be the top scorer at the World Cup and even sang to demonstrate it

According to the Associated Press, statements by Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of Qatar, were made during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Read too

Al-Thawadi’s comments could add to criticism leveled by human rights groups over the cost to the country’s migrant workers of hosting the first ever World Cup in the Middle East, when 200 billion dollars (19.3 billion euros) was spent on stadiums, metro lines and new infrastructure needed for the tournament.

The Supreme Committee and the Government of Qatar have yet to respond to a request for comment made Tuesday by the AP on Al-Thawadi’s remarks.

In the interview – in excerpts already published by Piers Morgan on the internet -, the British journalist asks Al-Thawadi: “What is the honest, totally realistic number of migrant workers who have died as a result of the work they are doing for the World Cup? Football, in full?”.

Read too

“The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500,” replied Al-Thawadi.

“I don’t have the exact number. This is something that has been discussed”, said the official.

However, this number has not previously been publicly discussed. The reports of the Supreme Committee dated from 2014 until the end of 2021 include only the number of deaths of workers involved in the construction and renovation of the stadiums that this Tuesday will host the football World Cup.

The total number of deaths released by the Government of Qatar was 40. These figures include 37 that local authorities describe as non-work-related incidents, such as heart attacks, and three from workplace incidents. In another report, the death of a worker due to the new coronavirus during the covid-19 pandemic also appears separately.

Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the country has taken some steps to overhaul employment practices. This included eliminating the so-called “kafala” employment system, which tied workers to their employers, who could decide whether employees could leave their jobs or even the country.

Qatar also adopted a monthly minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari rials (275 dollars or 265 euros) for workers and required food and housing subsidies for employees who do not receive these benefits directly from their employers. It also updated its safety rules for workers to prevent deaths.

“One death is one more death. Pure and simple,” Al-Thawadi added in the interview.

Activists have called on Doha to do more, particularly when it comes to ensuring workers are paid on time and protected from abusive employers.

Al-Thawadi’s comment also renews questions about the veracity of reports by Governments and private companies on injuries and deaths of workers in the Persian Gulf States, whose buildings were built by workers from South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Mustafa Qadri, executive director of Equidem Research, a labor consultancy that has published reports on the cost of construction for migrant workers, said he was surprised by al-Thawadi’s remark.

“For him to come now and say there are hundreds [de mortos], is shocking. They have no idea what’s going on,” Qadri told the AP.