Remember three works by José Saramago

This Wednesday (16th) marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of José de Sousa Saramago (1922 – 2010), a Portuguese writer and journalist, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature. To celebrate the centenary, Leia Já selected a list of some of the author’s main books, check out:

Essay on Blindness (1995)) – The book tells the story of a city that is taken over by an epidemic of “white blindness”, causing a great change in people’s lives. The objective is to remind the reader of “the responsibility of having eyes when others have lost them”. In 2008, the work won a film starring Mark Ruffalo, Alice Braga, Danny Glover and Sandra Oh.

The Duplicate Man (2002)) – History teacher Tertuliano Máximo Afonso watches a movie in which one of the actors looks like him. However, Tertuliano discovers that in fact the actor is a clone of himself and his life changes completely after learning that he has a duplicate version. In 2013, the book won a movie adaptation, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Denis Villeneuve.

With the sea through – A friendship in letters (2017) – The work brings together a series of letters, notes, cards and faxes exchanged between friends José Saramago and Brazilian writer Jorge Amado (1912 – 2001). A friendship that also extended to his companions, the writer and photographer Zélia Gattai Amado (1916 – 2008) and the journalist María del Pilar del Río Sánchez.