Renata Silveira says goodbye to the World Cup broadcasts on Globo

The 3-3 draw between Cameroon and Serbia, today (28), marked the end of Renata Silveira’s cycle on open TV broadcasts during the World Cup in Qatar. As of tomorrow (29), the narrator will only cover the 4 pm games on the online platform of the GE website. The announcer herself spoke to fans about the news in a post on social networks.

“Guys, it was a delight to be with you on Globo’s mornings during the World Cup. Starting tomorrow I will be broadcasting the games at 4:00 pm of the third round on the GE website. I’ll meet you there”, published the narrator on social networks.