Renata Silveira says goodbye to the World Cup broadcasts on open TV

O Cameroon draw 3-3 against Serbia marked the end of the cycle of Renata Silveira on open TV broadcasts during the Qatar World Cup🇧🇷 As of this Tuesday, the narrator will only cover the games at 4 pm on the online platform of the GE website. The announcer herself spoke to fans about the news in a post on social networks.



– Guys, it was a delight to be with you on Globo’s mornings during the World Cup. Starting tomorrow I will be broadcasting the games from 16:00 on the third round on the GE website. I’ll meet you there – published the narrator on social networks.

Unlike the beginning of the competition, the third round of the World Cup group stage will have two simultaneous games. Thus, the viewer will be able to contemplate the matches only in two times, at 13:00 and 16:00. The morning times, 7 am and 10 am, were extinguished in the new phase of the tournament.

Renata Silveira made history at this World Cup by becoming the first narrator to participate in a live World Cup broadcast on a national broadcaster. During the participation in the tournament, the announcer participated in seven matches.

The first broadcast was the 0-0 draw between Denmark and Tunisia, in group D. After the frustrating goalless match in her debut, Renata managed to score a goal in thirteen opportunities. The narrator also acted in the transmissions of the matches between Germany 1 x 2 Japan, Switzerland 1 x 0 Cameroon, Wales 0 x 2 Iran; Tunisia 0 x 1 Australia; Japan 0 x 1 Costa Rica, and closed with a golden key in the draw between Cameroon and Serbia this Tuesday.