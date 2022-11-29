Renata Silveira says goodbye to the World Cup games on open TV

THE announcer Renata Silveira, from Rede Globo, ended its participation in broadcasts on open TV during the World Cup in Qatar. Starting this Tuesday, the 29th, she will work on the games that will be broadcast at 4 pm on the GE website, as announced by the narrator herself on her social networks this Monday, the 28th.

“Guys, it was a delight to be with you on Globo mornings during the World Cup. Starting tomorrow I will be broadcasting the games from 16:00 on the third round on the GE website. I’ll meet you there,” wrote Renata.

Renata Silveira is the first woman in Brazil to narrate a World Cup game on open TV. Photograph: João Cotta / Globo

With the start of the third round of the group stage this Tuesday, the matches will no longer be held at four different times, as has been happening since the third day of competition. Until Friday, the four daily games will be concentrated in two different moments: 12h and 16h (Brasília time).

Renata Silveira made history at the World Cup by becoming the first woman to narrate a World Cup match on open TV in Brazil. In nine days of competition, the announcer narrated seven matches. The first, however, in the 0-0 between Denmark and Tunisia, she did not have the opportunity to shout her first goal in the tournament.

The first ball in the net narrated by Renata was in the historic confrontation between Germany and Japan, which ended with the Japanese victory over the four-time world champions by 2-1. from penalty.

Renata Silveira also worked on matches between Switzerland 1 x 0 Cameroon, Wales 0 x 2 Iran; Tunisia 0 x 1 Australia; Japan 0 x 1 Costa Rica, in addition to the exciting draw between Cameroon 3 x 3 Serbia this Tuesday.

Most of the games the announcer worked on were at 7am. During the competition, she also had to replace Luis Roberto who, due to sinusitis, had to be absent from the transmission of some matches.

Very active on social media, Renata used her personal internet accounts to share the backstage of the broadcasts in which she participated. She often narrated the games alongside former players, and current commentators, Richarlyson, Formiga and Zé Roberto.