Researcher finds rare pufferfish with venom capable of killing 30 humans

Posted on 11/29/2022 5:34 PM / Updated on 11/29/2022 5:34 PM



(credit: Personal Archive/Constance Morris)

Constance Morris, an expert on marine animals, found a rare and extremely lethal fish while enjoying a family holiday on a beach in Cornwall, in the south of the UK. The animal, an oceanic pufferfish, has a toxin 1,200 times deadlier than cyanide—a toxin capable of killing by poisoning in less than 5 minutes. Each animal’s venom is capable of killing 30 adult humans. The case took place on November 21st.

“While waiting for my family to gather, I was looking out onto the beach when I noticed some black-backed gulls pecking at a fish. As I walked up to the animal, I instantly knew it was an unusual find,” Constance said in an interview with the local newspaper. Cornwall Live🇧🇷 “(The animal had) a sliver on the back, white flabby underside, stocky face that hid its most notable feature, the beak. None of our local fish have beaks. So I knew it was something a little more tropical,” he said. the specialist.

The fish was identified as an ocean puffer, the lagocephalus lagocephalus🇧🇷





The oceanic puffer fish has the scientific name ‘Lagocephalus lagocephalus’

(photo: Personal Archive/Constance Morris)





Morris has a history of recording dead marine animals for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Marine Stranding Network, a wildlife monitoring organization in the region. With the intention of investigating the fish for academic purposes and sharing information with institutions dedicated to the study of marine life, the researcher kept the animal in her freezer.

“I am always ready for this kind of situation. In any case, it is advisable not to touch the body. I carry a special kit with me, so I can bag the fish and put it in my backpack safely,” he said. “It’s very important to record these as it gives a better indication of what’s going on in our oceans,” emphasizes Morris.

Matt Slater, marine conservation officer for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, issued a warning to swimmers if they encounter other fish of this species. “They can produce toxic slime, so it’s best to handle them with gloves. Like all pufferfish, they produce tetrodotoxin, which is dangerous, especially if ingested.

Pufferfish are native to the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans. Despite being rare, the fish has been found with some frequency in the Mediterranean Sea in recent years. However, Morris pointed out that it is quite unusual for this fish to appear in British territory.

* Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori

Correio Braziliense coverage

Do you want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow!

newsletter

Subscribe to the newsletter Brazilian mail🇧🇷 And stay well-informed about the main news of the day, early in the morning. Click here.