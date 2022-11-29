Run to enjoy! Americanas offers up to 65% cashback on cell phones paying with Ame

Americanas is offering a list of cell phones with up to 50% cashback for payments with Ame Digital. Mundo Ame members who reached the Super Hunter level can receive 65% of their money back. Check the offer!

Cell phones with up to 65% cashback

Check below some examples of cell phones that have a super cashback today. Members of the Ame World who have already reached the Super Hunter level can purchase the same items with 30% off cashback additional. That is, for items that are giving 50% cash back, super hunter will receive 65%!

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB | 20% cashback or 26% for Super Hunter – Click here

Xiaomi Redmi 9A 32GB | 30% cashback or 39% for Super Hunter – Click here

Samsung Galaxy A52 128GB 🇧🇷 40% cashback or 52% for Super Hunter – Click here

Nokia 5.3 128GB Dual SIM 🇧🇷 50% cashback or 65% for Super Hunter – Click here

Click here to access the complete list!

Products with up to 91% Cashback

In addition to cell phones, Americanas is offering a list of products that can offer up to 70% cash back. Members of the Ame World who have already reached the Super Hunter level can acquire the same items with 91% cashback🇧🇷

To access the complete list of items with 70% cashbackgo to this link.

What is the Ame World?

Mundo Ame is the benefits program of Ame Digital, Americanas’ digital account that allows you to earn cashback in purchases at thousands of establishments and partner stores. The program launched earlier this year, providing users with exclusive benefits by completing available missions.

Quests must be completed within four cycles, which automatically renew each quarter. Are they:

1st – January to March;

2nd – April to June;

3rd – July to September; and

4th – October to December.

To access Mundo Ame, simply access the Ame Digital application and select the option on the home screen.

How to reach Super Hunter level

Completing 10 missions in total unlocks the highest level of the program: the World of Super Hunters. In it, 33 benefits are available that can make you save even more! Discover the main ones:

turbo cashback additional 30% on the standard purchases at Americanas, Submarino or Shoptime;

Get 5% off cashback at BR Posts, with a monthly limit of R$15;

Payment of bills with balance of cashback🇧🇷

100% of cashback in the Globoplay subscription;

15% discount on all purchases over R$50 at Zé Delivery;

25% off your first purchase over R$80 at Zé Delivery.

To learn more about Mundo Ame and learn how to reach the highest level of the program, click here.

Comment

Mundo Ame is an excellent program for you who want to earn even more cashback on your purchases, offering up to an additional 30% on your purchases at Americanas, Submarino or Shoptime. In occasional promotions, Ame Digital even offers items with 70% off cashbackwhich, added to the additional 30%, generates 91% of the cash back for those who are part of the highest level of the program.

Thinking about taking advantage? To access the complete list of cell phones, click here.