Sabrina Sato honors Zoe on her daughter’s 4th birthday

Sabrina Sato used social media to pay tribute to her daughter, Zoe, who turned 4 this Tuesday (29). The girl is the result of her relationship with actor and businessman Duda Nagle.

She posted a photo with her daughter and a text: “I thank God every day for having the privilege of being your mother. Today, Zozo turns 4, the most important person in my life! The purest, most sincere love I have ever felt,” she began.

The girl, who is one of the darlings of the Sato Nagle family, is always present on Sabrina and Duda’s social networks. “My heart overflows every day when she comes home from school telling the new things she learned, the friends she made and we spent hours talking…”, she evaluated.

“The best place in the world is by her side, listening to her crazy stories, playing at the market, eating a sweetie in secret, taking care of Coquinho that she loves so much”, said Sabrina Sato about Zoe.

The presenter completed the tribute by highlighting how it becomes better when seeing the girl’s growth. “It’s so good to see her growing, developing… There is no more rewarding feeling for a mother. I am very happy and grateful to have this privilege and I ask God to continue to give you health, accompany you, protect you always. Thanks for teaching me everyday. I love you so much, my daughter!” concluded Sabrina.

Controversy with look

Zoe won a 4-year-old party at a buffet in São Paulo, on Sunday (27). A true fashionista, Sabrina took care of the look and bet on the “naked dress” trend, which is a success among celebrities: the artist wore a dress with a print of colored polka dots by the brand Jean Paul Gaultier and, on her feet, slippers with heels. To complete the look, the presenter wore a side ponytail.

“Mom also got up to celebrate,” said Sabrina on social media. In the comments, the production of “japa” divided opinions. “Awful fashion,” said one. “Doesn’t look like she’s dressed for a children’s party,” said another. “I imagine Zoe on her wedding day. The mother appearing more than the bride”, shot a third. “Sabrina always over the top,” noted one. “Exaggerated, she wants more attention than her daughter,” agreed an internet user. “I didn’t like her look,” said one. “Pure exaggeration,” added another. “The outfit does not match the occasion,” evaluated another follower. “The birthday was for the daughter, but the one who appeared the most was the mother,” added another.

Sabrina was also compared to Ruivinha de Marte, a former participant in “A Fazenda 14”. “I looked and thought it was Ruivinha”, “Ruivinha from Mars”, “I thought it was Ruivinha from Mars”, “She looks like Ruivinha from Mars” and “I thought it was Ruivinha from Mars” were some of the messages left on the Publication.