Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV has the best price in Brazil in the 60″ version – Tecnoblog

Samsung Brazil’s most affordable 4K TV is at an even better price this Tuesday. The AU7700, with 60 inch screen, is going for BRL 3,099.99 on Amazon — and 10 interest-free installments. The smart TV launched in 2021 is part of the Crystal UHD line and, for that price, it turns out to be a better option than the BU8000, launched this year.

4K TV Samsung AU7700 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

AU7700: Series and World Cup in 4K for a low price

The AU7700 TV screen uses an LCD panel with LED backlight, a technology called by Samsung Crystal UHD — which also names the series of entry-level televisions. Even integrating the entry segment, the AU7700 is capable of delivering 4K resolution.

With this television, the user will be able to enjoy content in 4K, from streaming series to the World Cup. The Samsung AU7700 is available for Prime delivery. The option to pay the AU7700 in 10 installments without interest is also a positive point for the consumer.

The difference between the AU7700 and the BU8000, launched a year apart, is much more in the evolution of the software. Although both TVs use Samsung’s proprietary Tizen operating system, the BU8000 has a solar remote control and Gaming Hub, allowing users to play games via streaming. The AU7700 will receive the Gaming Hub in an upcoming Tizen update🇧🇷

However, the BU8000 is R$ 600 more expensive and does not have the option of 10 installments without interest. If you want the Gaming Hub native right away and are willing to pay more for it, then go for the BU8000.

But if your focus is on consuming content, be it series, movies or sports, the AU7700 is the best value for money. And the R$600 difference can still be used to welcome friends and watch the World Cup in 4K.

