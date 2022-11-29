Samsung Galaxy A52s updated with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

It has firmware version A528NKSU1DVK2 and brings the 2022 Android security patch, which fixes several security and privacy vulnerabilities, in addition to bringing improvements in general stability and performance. The update is 2 GB and it is recommended to download it over a Wi-Fi network.

Stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 have been made available for Galaxy A52s 5G in South Korea. In other countries, the forecast is that the update will be released in the coming weeks.

If you have the A52s 5G and live in South Korea or just want to check if your device has already been covered with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours.

In late October, Samsung revealed a rollout schedule for the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for some of its phones and tablets.

The Galaxy S22 line would receive the update in November, while flagships from past generations and intermediate Galaxy cell phones would be covered in December of that year. In Brazil, only the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S22 family have been contemplated so far.