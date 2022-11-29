Samsung Galaxy M33 5G updated to One UI 5.0 based on Android 13

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (SM-M336B) has just received an update released via OTA by the developer bringing the One UI 5.0 interface based on Android 13. The new software version arrives under the firmware number M336BXXU3BVK3 also including the patch of Android October Security. As with previous updates, at this first moment the system reaches a very limited number of users being released only in Europe, but with the expectation of launching in more regions in the coming weeks. Apparently, the South Korean started the update phase in her intermediaries.

This information was released on Monday (28) by the SamMobile portal, which unfortunately this time did not reveal details about the device’s changelog. Considering past updates, we can expect all the improvements and new features of the current generation of Google’s software, such as improved Material You mode, more customization on the lock screen, etc. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy M33 5G was launched in the 1st quarter of 2022 running Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 and guaranteed updates for at least three generations. Recently, the Galaxy M53 5G also received Android 13 in Europe suggesting that more cost-effective models should receive the system soon.

To check if the update is already available on your device, go to: Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Will your smartphone be updated to Android 13 with One UI 5.0? Tell us, comment!

