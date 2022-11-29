Samsung should launch Galaxy S23 in February 2023 | Cell

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 cell phones at an event in February 2023, according to the website. SamMobile, specializing in coverage of the South Korean giant. The supposed edition of the Unpacked event would take place in San Francisco, in the United States, with a face-to-face format for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The last smartphone launched by the brand with the presence of guests and the press was the Galaxy S20.

The exact release date is not known. Sources consulted by the site indicate that the event would take place in the first weeks of February. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy S22 was announced on February 9 of this year. In addition, the latest launches of Samsung’s premium line were also held in the Californian city, maintaining a standard.

🔎 Anatel wants to popularize 1 gig broadband by 2027

2 of 2 Galaxy S23 Ultra can inaugurate 200 MP sensor — Photo: Reproduction / Android Police Galaxy S23 Ultra can inaugurate 200 MP sensor — Photo: Reproduction / Android Police

📵 “Samsung phone fell and the screen went black. What to do?” See it on the TechTudo Forum

Other information brought by the news site reports that the Galaxy S23 series should receive a price adjustment due to the increase in inflation in some key territories. However, the publication itself warns that this is a rumor, which may or may not be confirmed when the devices are launched.

Some speculations, previously published by the same site, indicate that the Galaxy S23 may have a new screen with a maximum brightness of 2,200 nits, against the 1,750 nits of its predecessor. In addition, the biometric sensor under the display should be even more accurate and agile when it comes to recognizing the user’s fingerprint.

Furthermore, according to the website GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S23 Plus should have a 4,700 mAh battery, while the likely Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with a 5,000 mAh component. In fact, the top-of-the-line phone tends to have a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, a 200-megapixel camera sensor and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU as its main attractions.

With information from SamMobile