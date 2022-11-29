Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino About Marvel Actors

Close to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson had the opportunity to respond Quentin Tarantino and his comment about studio actors not being “movie stars”.

The director pointed out at the time that the “true star” is the character.

“It takes an actor to play these particular characters, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s always been the biggest sign of movie stardom… So what are we talking about? It’s not a big controversy for me. I know these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is the Black Panther. You can’t disprove that, and he’s a movie star.”

told the The View🇧🇷

The two are frequent collaborators, including in the classics Pulp Fiction: Time of Violence and Django Unchained🇧🇷

The series will arrive on Disney+ in the North American spring of 2023, between March and June.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis YuSecret Invasion is originally a comic series that hit stores in 2008, where the Skrull alien race infiltrates the superhero community.

Secret Invasion gives marvel studios is starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn like the Skrull Talos – characters who met in Captain Marvel. The two join Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Olivia Colman (The Crown).