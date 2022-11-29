Scarlett Johansson debuts in series with film she made at age 10

Away from films since the premiere of Black Widow (2021), Scarlett Johansson has decided that her next project will be on television. She will star in and produce Just Cause, a thriller based on the book of the same name by John Katzenbach. It will be the actress’s first time in the fixed cast of a TV series – despite having started early in acting, she focused on cinema and made only special appearances in television attractions.

Scarlett Johansson’s involvement with Just Cause draws attention not only because it is a rare foray into TV for the actress, but because she acted in the first adaptation of Katzenbach’s book, a film released in 1995 and starring Sean Connery (1930-2020) . At the time, she lived Katie Armstrong, daughter of the protagonist Paul Armstrong (Connery).

Both the film and the series make changes to the original work. While the feature completely transformed the main character, who was a newspaper reporter and turned into a law professor, the series will change the gender of the protagonist: Matt Cowart will become Madison “Madi” Cowart, a role that will stay with Scarlett.

According to the synopsis released by Deadline, Madi is a reporter for a Miami newspaper who is scheduled to cover the last days of a prisoner sentenced to death. But the news turns into an investigation when Robert Earl Ferguson (not yet cast) pleads not guilty. Black, he says he was a victim of hatred and prejudice, and the journalist decides to prove that an innocent man is going to be executed.

In the course of the book, Matt Cowart publishes a series of articles that demonstrate Ferguson’s innocence. The inmate is released, and the reporter wins a Pulitzer Prize. But, after becoming a celebrity for the “good deed”, the journalist ends up involved in a much bigger plan of terror and deaths.

Just Cause will be adapted into a TV series by screenwriter Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), who will also share executive production with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn, in addition to Scarlett Johansson herself. The project does not yet have a release date.

See a photo of Scarlett Johansson, aged 10, in the movie Just Cause: