Scarlett Johansson will star in Just Cause for Amazon

Scarlett Johansson will take on his first lead role in a TV series. According to THRthe actress will star in and produce the series just cause for the Amazon Prime Video🇧🇷

The production is based on a 1992 novel written by John Katzenbach🇧🇷 The book was adapted into a feature film of the same name in 1995, starring Sean Connery🇧🇷 Johansson will be revisiting one of the first roles of her career, as she played the daughter of Connery’s character.

According to the portal, the series version of Just Cause will center on Madison Cowart (Johansson), a reporter for a Florida newspaper assigned to cover the last days of a prisoner on death row and comes to believe in the prisoner’s claims of innocence. .

