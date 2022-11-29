Scarlett Johansson will star in Prime Video’s thriller miniseries; actress has unusual connection with history – News Series – as seen on the Web

Production will be handled by the director of I’m Not Okay With This.

The eternal Black Widow of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson will make her first big foray into the television world soon. Actress to star in and produce Just Causea thriller miniseries based on John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel. Directed by I’m Not Okay With This’s Christy Hall, the project will be produced by Amazon Studios and will be released direct to Prime Video.

Johansson will play a female version of Matt Cowart, the protagonist of the literary work. In the adaptation, the character will be called Madison “Madi” Cowart, and will be transformed into a hardworking reporter for a Florida newspaper sent to cover the last days of an inmate on death row.

The case of college student Robert Earl Ferguson seems to be a particularly glaring injustice. The young black man was convicted of the murder of an 11-year-old white girl, but appears to have been the victim of racism and corruption within the police force. His research convinces Matt of Robert’s innocence.

Interestingly, the artist has an unusual connection with the narrative. In 1995, Scarlett was in the adaptation of Just Cause, a feature film directed by Arnold Glimcher. In the film she played the daughter of the main character, who was recast as a Harvard law professor.

After ending her participation in Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, the actress returned to the Sing franchise as Ash. In 2023, she will be seen in Asteroid City, a new feature by Wes Anderson. On TV, the actress has had appearances on Saturday Night Live and Robot Chicken. This will be his first major role in the medium.

Two-time Oscar nominee and Tony winner, Scarlett still has credits in Her, Los Angeles, Under the Skin, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

Soon, Christy Hall will lead Daddio, who adapts a play of the same name. With production scheduled for this week, the project will star Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. The plot should follow a woman who, when taking a taxi, starts talking to the driver about the important relationships in their lives.

Just Cause does not yet have a release date.