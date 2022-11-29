Scarlett Johansson will star in the first series of her career







Photo: Disclosure/HFPA / Modern Popcorn

Actress Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”) will star in the series “Just Cause”, based on the movie “Just Cause” (1995). Interestingly, this won’t be Johansson’s first experience with this story, as she made a small cameo in the original film.

Based on the book by John Katzenbach, “Just Cause” tells the story of a Harvard professor (Sean Connery) who is again lured into court to defend a young black man sentenced to death for the murder of a child. Johansson played the daughter of Connery’s character.

The series will change the original story to follow Madison “Madi” Cowart (Johansson), a reporter for a Florida newspaper assigned to cover the final days of a death row inmate who comes to believe his claims of innocence.

In addition to starring, Johansson will also produce the series, developed for the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. There is no premiere date yet.

Scarlett Johansson is involved in several projects, including “Asteroid City”, new film by filmmaker Wes Anderson (“The French Chronicle”), and “Project Artemis”, directed by Greg Berlanti (“Love, Simon”), both without premiere preview.

Watch the trailer for “Just Cause” below.

