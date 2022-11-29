“Scarpa substitute”; Leila approves, puts Abel to choose between 3 options and Palmeiras is close to filling the gap

The number 14 no longer plays for Verdão and makes room for a player without his place to be used

Coach Abel Ferreira will have to choose one of three available options to choose Gustavo Scarpa’s replacement at Palmeiras. Leaving for England’s Nottingham Forest, shirt number 14 no longer plays for Verdão and makes room for a player without his place to be used.

Scarpa fell in love with the Palmeiras crowd and leaves behind a legacy of titles at the Football Academy. Always professional and with the ball to join the crowd of darlings at the Club, the multi-champion knows that fans will miss his performance for Alviverde. Globo Esporte released an interview where the player asks for patience.

“There are a lot of talented kids at Palmeiras. In the same way that many think that it took me a while to succeed here, it is necessary to be patient with everyone. With me it took a while, with Veiga it took a while, with Zé it took a while… So I hope you’ll be patient with everyone who’s coming. Achievements don’t come overnight.” started.

It goes further: “Jhon Jhon is a talented kid, I hope he can break into the professional world because he’s good. I hope they manage to fill this gap”, added Scarpinha. In addition to the young man he mentions, there is also the alternative of Bruno Tabata, who can play centrally or on the sidelines.

The third possibility for Abel is to look for an athlete in the ball market. However, the president Leila Pereira wants to make surgical hirings at this first moment and analyzes a trio. The tendency is for the Portuguese to analyze the names he already has in the squad and, based on that, make a request to the board. The next transfer window will be open between January 11th and April 4th.