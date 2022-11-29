Scientists consider blocking the sun’s rays in the atmosphere as an alternative to curb the climate crisis | Climate

In October, the White House released a five-year research plan to study solar geoengineering, a method that consists of blocking the sun’s rays to reduce the current high temperatures in the world. Because it is a risky alternative, the idea causes controversy among scientists and environmentalists.

In addition to the White House, geoengineering is researched globally by other research institutions: a commission on the circumstances of the Paris Agreement, the Carnegie Council on International Affairs, and a UK academic group, the Degrees Initiative, and at Harvard.

The idea became a slightly more real possibility after the targets for combating climate change had little effect. Also in October, a UN report pointed out that current efforts are not enough to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, as established by the Paris Agreement.

Since then, advocates of geoengineering believe that the alternative should at least begin to be considered by the scientific community.

Through the spraying of elements capable of reflecting the sun’s rays and diverting them from the Earth, as with sulfur, solar geoengineering is inspired by volcanic eruptions. According to specialists, the technique would reduce the planet’s high temperatures, since part of the ultraviolet radiation would be blocked, generating a kind of shadow in the atmosphere.

According to The New Yorker, a Harvard team promoting studies on geoengineering “is turning to diplomacy to advance its work.” For David Keith, professor of applied physics at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and defender of the method: “There is no doubt that, in the public battle, if it is Harvard against indigenous peoples, we cannot proceed. This is just a reality.”

Possible negative impacts

There are many negative impacts of blocking solar rays in the atmosphere shown by studies. The problems even include the possibility of a greater change in climatic conditions, with possible flooding in several locations.

Last year, Harvard researchers planned an experiment in northern Sweden, where the Saami are, a community already impacted by warmer winters in the region. The tests were blocked by the community itself, with the support of thirty other indigenous groups in the world and environmental activists, including Greta Thunberg.

According to environmentalist Anote Tong, former President of Kiribati, “Geoengineering as a possible solution to this catastrophe will definitely become the only option of last resort if we, as a global community, continue on the path we are following.”