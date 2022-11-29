Security camera catches accident that killed couple on PR-444

A security camera recorded the very serious accident recorded this Tuesday morning (29), on PR-444, in the municipality of Mandaguari, in northern Paraná. Two people died. The accident involved a car and a motorcycle and occurred near a rural road.

The occupants of the motorcycle were hit by a VW/Amarok van and dragged for approximately 100 meters. Look:










The fatal victims were identified as David do Nascimento de Melo, aged 55, and Matilde do Espírito Santo, aged 52. They were residents of Mandaguari.

According to rescuers who attended the event, one of the victims died instantly and the other was in a critical situation. Rescuers from the Integrated Emergency Trauma Care Service (Siate), from the Fire Department, in addition to the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) were providing assistance. The SAMU air service was triggered, but the victim in critical condition went into cardiorespiratory arrest and even after attempts, the professionals were unable to revive him.

The truck driver was not injured.


source: Mandaguari Web TV

