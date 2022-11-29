see games, dates and times

The 2022 World Cup already has some round of 16 matches defined. From this stage, the countries measure forces in a single game and, whoever loses, is eliminated. The winner, on the other hand, is guaranteed in the quarterfinals.

According to tournament regulations, the top two teams from each of the eight first-phase groups advance to the knockout rounds.

The rankings are predetermined, and the first placed in a group play against the second placed in the next group.

So far, Netherlands, Senegal, England, USA, France, Brazil and Portugal are seven of the 16 survivors in the Cup.

Only the first four teams, however, already know who they will face in the round of 16 – all games will be defined by Friday (2), and the playoff starts on Saturday (3).

See the games and dates of the round of 16 (Brasília time):

Netherlands vs USA (Saturday, the 3rd, at 12h)

1st Group C x 2nd Group D (Saturday, the 3rd, at 4 pm)

1st Group E x 2nd Group F (Monday, the 5th, at 12 pm)

1st Group G x 2nd Group H (Monday, the 5th, at 4 pm)

England v Senegal (Sunday the 4th at 4pm)

1st Group D x 2nd Group C (Sunday, the 4th, at 12 pm)

1st Group F x 2nd Group E (Tuesday, the 6th, at 12 pm)

1st Group H x 2nd Group G (Tuesday, the 6th, at 4 pm)

Check selections and their respective groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea