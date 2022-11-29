see how to have up to R$ 3,000 in your hand

Those who are negative can count on some loan options. Several modalities have emerged in Brazil to serve this public. One of them is the cell phone warranty🇧🇷 For her, those with a dirty name can use their smartphone as collateral when applying for a loan.

Negative people who opt for this type of loan need to be careful and plan ahead. This is because in case of non-payment, the person may have their phone blocked. The loan amount varies depending on the institution offering the service.

cell phone as collateral

In general, credit options on the market vary between R$300 and R$3,000. Everything will also depend on the type of cell phone the customer has, that is, the value of the device. Payment is almost always divided into 12 installments.

Among the options on the market is Bom para Crédito. The personal loan has interest of 0.75% per month. The rate varies according to the profile of each client. The loan amount starts at R$2,000 and the company also considers the cell phone model. The time to repay the loan is high, being up to 120 months – that is, 10 years.

Another option is FinanZero. The company also guarantees credit for those who are negative and leaves the cell phone as collateral. Values ​​range from R$500 to R$900 and the interest rate is 1.49%.

Juvo also has a special offer for those who are negative. Credit ranges from R$500 to R$2,500. The amount can be paid in up to 11 installments and interest is 11.9% per month.

Another option is Mister Money. The entire hiring process is 100% digital and the money is released within one day. The credit can be paid in a maximum of 12 installments.

There is also the Super Sim offer. If the customer fails to pay the installments, the device is blocked and he only receives emergency phone calls. The offer is BRL 2,000 as a maximum limit and the interest varies from 12.9% per month to 17.5% per month, with the possibility of paying in 12 installments.