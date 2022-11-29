See how to quickly access your CNH through the website or app

Brazilian drivers can now withdraw their driver’s licenses (driver’s license) exclusively by cell phone. Through the website and application, it is possible to access all the information available in the printed version.

How to access your Digital Wallet?

Initially, digital versions of driver’s license were made available to bring more practicality to the lives of drivers. Learn how to consult the website:

Access the SENATRAN website – formerly Denatran; Next, inform your CPF🇧🇷 Then, enter the gov.br password – the same password used to access the Digital Traffic Card; Finally, accept all terms and verify the information.

What services are available through the platform?

Active blocks for driver’s license such as suspensions, cancellations, etc.;

such as suspensions, cancellations, etc.; Driver identification data, such as name, CPF, address, date of birth, gender, among others;

Details of the information present in the CNH;

Driver’s photo;

Foreign driver’s license (if necessary);

CNH history, containing all the driver’s CNHs issued over the years;

PID issued during the CNH validity period.

How to generate CNH Digital?

First, you need to download the corresponding application, available for Android and iOS. After installing the application, log in through the Gov.br account.

Then, point the cell phone camera at the QR Code that is on the back of your driver’s license and then take a photo within the application. The system will compare your photo with the photo in the DMV database.

Finally, confirm the zip code registered with the Detran of the state in which your CNH was issued. If everything is right, the application will generate the CNH Digital.

It is important to point out that, in case of error, look for the DMV responsible for issuing your CNH and check the situation. In some situations, the problem can be solved by updating personal data, such as telephone, email and zip code.

Drivers will have to renew their license every 3 years

The new National Driver’s License (CNH) is already being issued in the country. After the update, the document is being produced with a new design and providing more security to drivers.

It is important to point out that, with the changes in the CNH, the renewal validity of the document became different for some drivers. In addition, although its exchange is not mandatory, drivers must issue the new model in the following cases:

When drivers are going to renew their license, due to the expiration of their CNH;

At the time of issuance of the card;

If there is a need to change any information contained in the document;

In cases where you need to add a new category;

In cases of driver rehabilitation; and

When the driver wishes to replace the CNH with a foreign license.

Who must renew CNH every 3 years?

As already mentioned, after the changes made to the document, the validity period was also changed, being divided by age among the drivers. For this reason, it is extremely important that drivers pay attention to the new rule, since if they miss the deadline, they will have their CNH expired.

According to the new rules, the CNH renewal system works like this:

Validity of 10 years: for people up to 49 years old;

5-year validity: for people aged between 50 and 69 years old;

Valid for 3 years: for people aged 70 and over.