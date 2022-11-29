see how to watch the film on digital platforms

O movie “Black Adam”starring Dwayne Johnson, arrived on digital platforms this Monday (28). The film is based on the comics by dc comics and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures🇧🇷

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and scripted by Adam Sztykiel🇧🇷 Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvanithe movie is a spin off in “Shazam!” and “Shazam!: Wrath of the Gods”🇧🇷

The plot features Black Adam (lived by Dwayne Johnson). After being released from his earthly tomb after nearly 5,000 years of imprisonment, the protagonist seeks justice and control of his power. He then needs to learn to be more of a hero than a villain – and face a force more powerful than the one he has.

In addition to Johnson, the cast has Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall or Hawkman; Noah Centineo as Albert “Al” Rothstein or Atom Smasher; Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz; Marwan Kenzari like Ishmael Gregor or Sabbac; Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone; Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson or Doctor Fate; Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Henry Cavill like Clark Kent or Superman.

Learn how to watch “Black Adam” on digital platforms

“Black Adam” can still be seen in theaters. However, as of this Monday, November 28th, it is already possible to buy and rent the film on several platforms.

When buying the feature, the user can access the content as many times as they want and whenever they want. In the case of rent, there is also no limit of playsbut production is available from the library for a limited time.

The purchase of the title can be made through the following platforms: youtube🇧🇷 Amazon Prime Video🇧🇷 Claro TV🇧🇷 SKY Play🇧🇷 apple tv🇧🇷 UOL Play🇧🇷 live play🇧🇷 watch Brazil and Microsoft🇧🇷

To buy the film, the available options are the stores of youtube🇧🇷 Google Play🇧🇷 apple tv and Microsoft🇧🇷

