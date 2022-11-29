see photos of the school after the invasion

Trail of violence in Aracruz: after a sniper attack, it was possible to see the situation of the school with open lockers, walls and chair with gunshot marks and blood. (Photo: Photo: Reproduction/TV Gazeta)

Marks and bullet holes, blood and abandoned objects show terror faced by students and teachers in a public school in Aracruz (ES);

Unity was the first target of a sniper who invaded two schools, killed four people and injured 12;

Apprehended, responsible for the crime is a minor and claims to have planned the crime for two years.

Photos released by TV Gazeta, a branch of Rede Globo in Espírito Santo, illustrate the moments of terror experienced by teachers and students of the State Elementary and Secondary School (EEFM) Primo Bitti, in Aracruz, in the North Region of Espírito Santo.

Last Friday (25), aA 16-year-old teenager invaded the unit and shot anyone he found in front of him.

After that, the shooter still went to another teaching unit of the private network where he fired new shots. in total, Four people died and 12 were injured.🇧🇷

Photos from the public school show the wall with bullet holes in the teachers’ lounge.

Another close-up image highlights the large hole left in another wall. Underneath a chair used by a student, blood and another hole made by a firearm projectile. In addition to the gunshot mark on the padded chair and an abandoned bloody sneaker.

Check out the images:

The teaching unit was targeted by the shooter last Friday morning. Around 9:30 am, he broke in carrying a pistol and fired several shots. Two teachers were killed at the school.

Afterwards, he leaves the place using a car and goes to the private school Centro Educacional Praia de Coqueiral, which is in the same region.

There, he shoots again and a student dies.

In all, three people died on the day of the attack and another on Saturday, after a period of hospitalization. Another 12 were injured.

The shooter is a 16-year-old teenager who was a public school student. He was apprehended the same day and confessed to the crime. According to information released by the police, the The young man said he had planned the attack for at least two years, but had no specific targets. and shot randomly.