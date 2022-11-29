See who Brazil can take in the World Cup round of 16

Brazil is in the Round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. The team confirmed a place in the knockout stage, one round in advance, with the victory over Switzerland, this Monday (28), and the draw between Cameroon and Serbia. Now, it remains to ensure the leadership of Group G, in the last game of the first phase, against the Cameroonians.

As it had already beaten the Serbs, in the debut, Brazil was isolated at the top of the group, with six points conquered. If the team manages to stay in the position, it will face the second place in Group H in the round of 16.

At this moment, the opponent would be the selection of Ghana, that has three points. The African team is behind Portugal, which beat Uruguay this Monday (28), was six points and also won the early classification.

Brazil has faced the Ghana national team five times in history, and won them all. One of the meetings took place at the 2006 World Cup, and the Brazilian team won 3-0.

If Brazil advances in second place, it will face the leader of Group H. At the end of the 2nd round, the position is occupied by the Portuguese.

Possible dates for Brazil’s match in the round of 16:

If you pass first: December 5 (Monday), at 4 pm, at stadium 974;

December 5 (Monday), at 4 pm, at stadium 974; If you pass second: December 6 (Tuesday), at 4 pm, at the Lusail stadium

The national team has not been eliminated from the Round of 16 of a Cup for 32 years. The last time this happened was in 1990, when the Brazilian team lost to Argentina 1-0, with a goal by Cannigia.

Only Brazil, France and Portugal won the first two games in this Cup. The last commitment of the Brazilians in the group stage of the World Cup will be next Friday (2), against Cameroon. The ball will roll at the Lusail stadium from 4pm.