Selection meets VAR again in Qatar Cup after frustration in 2018

Vini Jr. imitated Neymar’s grimace at the celebration, but the ugly face really came when he realized that he had a goal disallowed after a VAR decision against Switzerland.

In the second game of the 2022 World Cup, Brazil had its first meeting with the video referee in Qatar. The result was disappointing. But not incorrect, as Richarlison participated in the play in which Vini scored and the Brazil striker was in an offside position at the origin of it.

Anyway, the annulment of the goal brings not so good reminiscences about Brazil’s relationship with the VAR of the World Cup. The first meeting in 2018, in Russia, was quite problematic.

Four years ago, against the same Switzerland, a goal was conceded after defender Miranda received a push from Züber. The arbitration validated, which led to a formal complaint by the CBF after the match, which ended 1-1.

In the game against Mexico, in the round of 16, Neymar was kicked by Layún off the field and the referee did not even give him a yellow card. Already in the elimination against Belgium, a tackle by Kompany on Gabriel Jesus in the area was checked by VAR, but the penalty was not scored.

In 2018, VAR was a novelty in the football environment. Four years later, FIFA has had more time to perfect the tool, including adding the semi-automatic offside check.

Against Switzerland, Richarlison’s early positioning was flagrant, but the field referee initially let it go because the dynamics of the play were tricky. After the cabin noticed the interference of the Brazilian striker in the dispute with the Swiss defense before the ball reached Vini Jr, there was no doubt about the irregularity in the bid.

Before the ball rolled in Qatar, the Brazilian team received guidance from Wilson Seneme, president of the national arbitration commission, on recent implementations by Fifa for the whistle and VAR area.

Brazil’s next meeting with the referees – field and cabin – is on Friday (2), at 4 pm (Brasília time), when they face Cameroon, ending their participation in the group stage. Tite’s team has already qualified for the round of 16.