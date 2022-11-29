Selena Gomez and Blackpink pose together backstage at the show | lifestyle

On Saturday (26.11), Selena shared the clicks on her Instagram. In the photos, she poses smiling alongside Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, who are on tour with the album. “Born Pink Tour” released in August this year.

Previously, when commenting on the musical partnership with the group, the star of “Only Murders in the Building” he had already delivered his admiration for the singers: “I just adore them and their energy. We had a lot of fun together but unfortunately because of the virus we couldn’t do anything in person”, said. At the time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the track’s clip was recorded separately in South Korea and Los Angeles. Prior to their recent backstage encounter, Selena had only run into Jisoo and Rosé during a fashion show a few years ago.