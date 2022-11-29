Selena Gomez and Blackpink pose together backstage at the show | lifestyle

One match of those!? Yes, it happened! Selena Gomez and the K-pop girl group Blackpink made fans happy when they met backstage at one of the concerts on girl band in the United States. Although they already recorded a song together – “Ice Cream”released in 2020 – it’s the first time the five stars have met in person.
Selena Gomez and Blackpink — Photo: Playback/Instagram @selenagomez
On Saturday (26.11), Selena shared the clicks on her Instagram. In the photos, she poses smiling alongside Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, who are on tour with the album. “Born Pink Tour”released in August this year.
Previously, when commenting on the musical partnership with the group, the star of “Only Murders in the Building” he had already delivered his admiration for the singers: “I just adore them and their energy. We had a lot of fun together but unfortunately because of the virus we couldn’t do anything in person”, said. At the time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the track’s clip was recorded separately in South Korea and Los Angeles. Prior to their recent backstage encounter, Selena had only run into Jisoo and Rosé during a fashion show a few years ago.
Selena Gomez and Blackpink — Photo: Playback/Instagram @selenagomez
Can you already dream of a new feat? With all this energy together, the hit is sure!