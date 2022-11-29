Selena Gomez proves that she is a fan of BLACKPINK – Famous



Reproduction / Internet

Editorial – Observatory of the Famous





11/28/2022 10:23

11/28/2022 10:23

Selena Gomez met with Blackpink during the ‘Born Pink’ turn in Newark in the early days of November. The singer of ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’, Selena Gomez, shared her photos with her South Korean band during her show in Newark. Gomez decided to take advantage of the group’s visit and went to know them.

Let’s remember that Selena Gomez and Blackpink have a friendship since they launched her ‘Ice Cream’ hit in 2020. The music belongs to Blackpink’s debut lbum, ‘The Album’, and reached the Number 13 at the US Billboard Hot 100 , becoming the first single from Blackpink to be among the first twenty of the parade.

There is a MS, Gomez launched his awaited documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ on AppleTV+, in which the artist shows the public the ups and downs he has been in the years. This documentary covers different aspects of her life, such as living with lpus disease, her mental problems, her music lbums and how she manages fame.

Selena’s FS are patiently waiting for new songs since the artist launched her last lbum ‘rare’ in 2020. Maybe she will enjoy the repercussion of the documentary and let everyone know when new songs are to come.

The post Selena Gomez proves that F from Blackpink was first published in observance of the famous.