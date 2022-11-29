Selena Gomez spent Thanksgiving surrounded by friends, but deleted one

The actress and singer Selena Gomez spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn is the son of former football player David Beckham, and Nicola is an actress, known for Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction.

On social networks, Brooklyn published a video in which Selena Gomez appears enjoying dinner with the couple and a few more guests, such as Raquelle Stevens, one of Selena’s best friends, who even appears in most of the episodes of her series. Selena+Chefon HBO Max.

The caption read: “Fish and Chips with Nicola Peltz, Selena Gomez, Bradley Peltz and Raquelle Stevens.”

Remember that the dinner was prepared by Brooklyn himself, as he is an aspiring chef.

In the video, there is also an image of Selena hugging a dog and another in which she hugs Nicola.

Singer has been seen with the same group of friends recently

Earlier this month, the Peltz-Beckham couple hosted a sleepover to celebrate the release of the singer’s newest documentary, titled Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

At the time, Nicola posted a photo on Instagram with the caption:

“Girls’ night out to celebrate your beautiful documentary. Selena, congratulations!”

A friend, however, was completely excluded from the ‘rolê’

For some time now, fans have been talking about problems in the friendship between Selena and Francia Raisa, the actress who donated her kidney when the hit singer Come & Get It needed.

The two met 15 years ago during a visit to a US children’s hospital that was organized by Disney and ABC Family. They lived an intense friendship, they even lived together, but now, apparently, they don’t speak anymore.

After the release of the documentary, Francia decided to stop following Selena on social media.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Recently, the subject gained evidence mainly because, in the documentary, Selena mentions her fight against lupus, however, she failed to mention the name of Francia, who helped save her life.

To make matters worse, the singer gave an interview to Rolling Stone magazine and said:

“I never fit into a cool group of girls who were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]🇧🇷 The speech reverberated on social networks and caught the attention of Francia, who responded to a post on the subject by saying just one word: “Interessante”.

Selena, for her part, responded by saying, “I’m sorry I didn’t mention everyone I know. [no documentário]🇧🇷

