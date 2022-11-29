Selena Gomez still suffers from ex-Disney label at 30

Selena Gomez turns 30 this Friday (22) with more than two decades of career. The American decided to be an actress around the age of six and, today, does not shy away from talking about how the child star label still affects her recognition in hollywood🇧🇷

In an interview with vogue, last year, Selena revealed that she thought about stopping making music. “I still live with this haunting feeling that people see me as a girl from the disney“, she explained at the time, when seeing the repercussion of the album rare (2020). “I want to give it one last try before maybe retiring from music.”

Since then, she has not released a new full-length album, but she continues her acting career with the series. Only Murders in The Building -despite being snubbed at the 2022 Emmysas the only member of the trio of protagonists without indication.

At the age of seven, Selena got her first role in the series Barney and his friends (1992-2010) and became a teen star at 12 after being signed to Disney. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother to live the protagonist Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012). A career in music came as a result. She sang the opening track of the series and participated in other songs produced by the channel.

Selena Gomez’s musical goals have started to gain more momentum over the years. She signed a contract with Hollywood Records (Disney group label, which also released Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato) aged 16.

Inspired by the pop rock of Paramore and Fall Out Boy, the singer wanted to have a band. On a video posted in 2009, she said that the label was not happy with the idea of ​​her name not appearing in the title (which could pose commercial problems). Thus, they found a compromise, launching the Selena Gomez & The Scene🇧🇷

During the period that Selena Gomez was still on the Disney series, she released three albums with the band: kiss & tell (2009), A Year Without Rain (2010) and When the Sun Goes Down (2011). The works had generic lyrics about love and self-acceptance. Selena barely had time to participate in writing and producing the songs, while she was on recordings or other professional commitments.

In February 2012, she announced the band’s long-awaited hiatus. At the time, Wizards of Waverly Place was finished and Selena was set to star Spring Breakers: Dangerous Girls (2012) and dub Hotel Transylvania (2012). “This year is all about movies and acting,” she commented in a post on Facebook🇧🇷

Mistakes and successes in solo career

The exclusivity as an actress did not last long. Selena Gomez released her first solo album, Star Dance (2013), the first of his career to debut at the top of the bestseller ranking in the United States, the Billboard 200🇧🇷 The project also brought a more pop approach from the singer, who incorporated choreographies and dancers into the shows. Even so, the songs had little personality.

The following year, she finalized her contract with Hollywood Recordswith the release of the compilation album for you (2014). Thus, the last tie with the Disney group ended. The only unreleased song on the project became the singer’s most confessional so far: The Heart Wants What It Wantsin which he spoke about the troubled relationship with Justin bieber🇧🇷

Listen to The Heart Wants What It Wants by Selena Gomez The song was the singer’s last release on Hollywood Records, Disney’s label.

In December 2014, Selena Gomez signed a contract with Interscope Records, the same label he is still with today. The following year, she released revival (2015), an album in which he brought a more mature tone. The impact already started with the fact that she appeared naked on the cover. It was during this period that she began to talk more about her problems with mental health and the battle with autoimmune disease lupus🇧🇷

After experimenting with some partnerships, like in Wolves (with DJ Marshmello) and reggaeton Taki Taki, from DJ SnakeSelena found herself on the disk rare (2020). Between confessional lyrics, like Vulnerable, the singer managed to balance the dance pop with more sentimental ballads, representing the personal issues that she had previously opened to the public.

Studio photo: Coming?

Even with the hit, she still continues with the insecurities of the Disney era. Selena Gomez made the comment about a possible retirement during the promotion of the EP Revelation (2021), the first project completely in Spanish. Since then, she has recorded a second season of Only Murders in The Building 🇧🇷the third has already been confirmed) and the fourth season of the reality show Selena+Cheffrom HBO Max.

In early July, she even posted a video inside a music studio. In May, Selena had already confirmed to the deadline who was working on the follow-up to Rare (2020), in Los Angeles – but did not speak again if this really will be her last attempt or if she has already made peace with her career as a singer.