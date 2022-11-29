South Korea vs Ghana

56

2 time End of the game! Ghana beats South Korea and moves up to second place. All open in the H group!

55

2 time Kang-In dominates the left-handed ball at the edge of the area on the right, adjusts to left-handedness and shoots over the goal.

54

2 time South Korea presses from the sides. Insists on aerial balls.

53

2 time Ghana is getting to know its first victory in this Cup. Korea gets one point.

52

2 time The Ghana fans want the match to end. South Koreans turn up the sound in the stands!

51

2 time Cho pushes Djiku into the small area when he tries to head in, but the English referee catches an attacking foul.

50

2 time Jin-Su Kim crosses from the left wing into the middle of the box and Djiku takes it with a header.

49

2 time ZIGI!!! Good exchange of short passes from Korea on the left, Cho receives it with little angle inside the area and kicks hard from the left hand to the good defense of the goalkeeper Gans.

48

2 time South Korea is all attacking in search of a draw. Ghana closes.

47

2 time Min-Jae Kim exits, Kwon Kyung-Won enters.

46

2 time Moon-Hwan Kim crosses from the right wing to the left, Jin-Su Kim lands first and Zigi stays with her on top.

45

2 time Ten plus!

44

2 time Moon-Hwan Kim dominates the ball on the right side of the area, opens space and crosses hard. Partey dives headfirst and sends it out.

43

2 time Last round of this group H: Korea v Portugal and Ghana v Uruguay.

42

2 time Exit Mensah, enter Baba Rahman.

41

2 time Mensah fell on the defensive field with cramps.

40

2 time Moon-Hwan Kim crosses from the right touchline to the back post, but Jin-Su Kim only sweeps his head in the contest with Odoi. Goal kick.

39

2 time The third round of this group H will be played on Friday, the 2nd.

38

2 time LOST IT! Jin-Su Kim dominates the ball on the left of the area after a cross from the right, hits it hard with a left hand and sends it over Zigi’s crossbar.

37

2 time Cho disputes played from above in the defensive area and is feeling the head.

36

2 time Kudus replaced by Djiku, defender.

35

2 time Woo-Young Jung leaves the game for Ui-Jo to enter.

34

2 time Out comes Jordan Ayew for Sulemana.

33

2 time …come Kyereh, go Andre Ayew.

32

2 time Exchanges in Ghana: Lamptey out, Odoi in…

31

2 time AMAZING! Crossing the bottom line from the right to the second beam, Jin-Su Kim appears unmarked on the second beam and left-handed plate masked. Salisu closes in on the small area and fends off the danger.

30

2 time Son receives from Na on the left of the area, brings it from left to right and kicks over the defense.

29

2 time UUUHH!!! Jin-Su Kim hits a left-handed free kick from the central midfielder and Zigi goes for it in the left footer.

28

2 time Yellow card for Lamptey for a foul on Son.

27

2 time Moon-Hwan Kim crosses from the right end into the area and Samed heads it away.

26

2 time Group H is left completely open for the last round.

25

2 time Jordan Ayew is fouled on the sidelines and buys time.

24

2 time Kudus’s second goal of the match. Ghana at the fore again!

23

2 time GHANA GOOOLLL!!! Mensah passes with space on the left wing, receives and crosses low to the area. Inaki Williams tries to flatten, pierces and Kudus, with a left hand, finishes low to beat the South Korean goalkeeper.

23

2 time GHANA GOOOLLL!!!

22

2 time In the last round Korea faces Portugal, while Ghana takes on Uruguay.

21

2 time In-Beom Hwang returns to the game with a headband.

20

2 time Amartey heads in the middle of the area after Sang-Ho Na’s cross from the right.

19

2 time An apprehensive gans fan in the stands.

18

2 time In-Beom Hwang dropped in midfield after head clash.

17

2 time The South Korean fans just rejoice in the stands!

16

2 time Korea is looking for a draw at the beginning of the second half. There’s a game!

15

2 time SOUTH KOREA GOOOLLL!!! Jin-Su Kim receives a taut pass on the bottom line from the left and crosses from the top. Cho came from behind, beating Mensah and tested high to tie the game.

15

2 time SOUTH KOREA GOOOLLL!!!

14

2 time Turn up the sound the South Korean fan!

13

2 time SOUTH KOREA GOOOLLL!!! Jin-Su Kim crosses from the left wing towards the edge of the small area, Cho anticipates Salisu and tests downwards to reduce the score.

13

2 time SOUTH KOREA GOOOLLL!!!

12

2 time Korea goes up the lines in Ghana’s ball out.

11

2 time Chang-Hoon leaves the game for Kang-In Lee to enter.

10

2 time Ghana is conquering its first victory in this Cup.

9

2 time Andre Ayew speeds up the counterattack through the left midfielder and tries to cross the ball to the right with Inaki Williams. Jin-Su Kim’s good recomposition for cutting.

8

2 time Korea starts the second half with more offensive possession. Ghana closes in and tries to get out at speed.

7

2 time UUHH!!! Jin-Su Kim makes a good cross from the left wing towards the first post and Cho heads to Ati-Zigi’s beautiful save from above.

6

2 time Son tries to pass the ball with Cho on the left end of the attack, but Samed intercepts.

5

2 time Jin-Su Kim feels a blow to her face and leaves for medical attention.

4

2 time Lamptey brings the ball under control in the attack’s right half, cuts to left-handed at the edge of the area and finishes placed. The ball goes up and out over the crossbar.

3

2 time Korea plays sideways in the midfield in search of spaces.

two

2 time In Korea, Sang-Ho Na replaced Woo-Yeong.

1

2 time Ghana was unchanged at halftime.

0

2 time Roll the ball in the final step!

50

1 time End of first half!

49

1 time UUHH! Jordan Ayew takes a close left corner and Seung-Gyu Kim cuts with a punch on top of Salisu.

48

1 time With this result, the group remains completely open, regardless of the score of Portugal and Uruguay.

47

1 time Ghana is in no hurry; wins time on set pieces.

46

1 time Let’s go to 50.

45

1 time Woo-Young Jung receives the ball at the edge of the area on the left, brings it with space to the right and shoots well. The ball makes the curve, but leaves without much danger.

44

1 time Mensah goes up well with his head in the defensive area and beats Cho after a cross from the left.

43

1 time Ghana stays close in the defensive field and tries to take the 2×0 to the break.

42

1 time Wrong passes: Korea 14×13 Ghana.

41

1 time It was Kudus’ sixth goal with the national team.

40

1 time Korea plays the ball sideways in the attacking field in search of spaces.

39

1 time Jin-Su Kim crosses from the left wing high and Salisu heads away.

38

1 time Salisu is pressed on the ball and launches left-handed forward. Straight to goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim.

37

1 time Offside by Son in the center half of the attack after Chang-Hoon Kwon’s pass.

36

1 time Lamptey crosses from the right wing and Min-Jae Kim heads it away.

35

1 time African party in Doha! The South Korean fans can’t believe it.

34

1 time GHANA GOOOLLL!!! Jordan Ayew receives on the left wing of the attack with his head held high and launches a beautiful high ball into the area. Kudus comes out behind the defender and sweeps his head to widen.

34

1 time GHANA GOOOLLL!!!

33

1 time Ghana is already able to work the ball more after the goal.

32

1 time Inaki Williams dominates with space at the entrance to the area on the right, opens to the right looking for space, loses to Jin-Su Kim and commits a foul in the sequence.

31

1 time Cho tightens the attack on the Ghanaian ball out.

30

1 time Ghana scores from a dead ball when Korea was more offensive.

29

1 time Cho tries to dominate from the back in midfield and is fouled by Salisu. Knee in the South Korean’s lower back.

28

1 time Kudus takes a free kick from the midfielder in the Korea area and Woo-Young Jung heads it away.

27

1 time Woo-Young Jung pulls the opponent from behind and receives yellow.

26

1 time GHANA GOOOLLL!!! Jordan Ayew takes a free-kick from the left at the entrance to the small area, the Korea defense does not relieve and Salisu, with a left-handed shot, blows up the opponent’s net.

25

1 time VAR INTO ACTION! Gol de Ghana is being scrutinized for a possible handball by Andre Ayew after cutting a South Korean defender.

24

1 time GHANA GOOOLLL!!!

23

1 time Jordan Ayew leaves two markers on the left wing of the attack and is fouled by In-Beom Hwang.

22

1 time Inaki Williams receives from Jordan Ayew on the left end and crosses high in the middle of the area. Min-Jae Kim cuts headlong.

21

1 time South Korean fan celebrates in the stands.

20

1 time Yellow card to Amartey for putting his arm in Cho’s face out of contention for the ball.

19

1 time Jin-Su Kim crosses low from the left wing to the middle of the area and Samed clears it.

18

1 time Ghana can’t keep possession of the ball from the middle forward. Korea dominates the actions of the match.

17

1 time Son takes a corner from the left on the first post, Cho sweeps her head and she catches Salisu in the chest before leaving.

16

1 time Jin-Su Kim receives a cross from the right, dominates on the left inside the area, tries the cross from below and the Ghana defense deflects it outside.

15

1 time Jordan Ayew extends a pass from midfield to the left side of the attack looking for Inaki Williams, but Min-Jae Kim gets there first and retreats.

14

1 time Samed goes down the left wing of the attack and tries a short pass with Jordan Ayew. Min-Jae Kim arrives first and hits.

13

1 time Korea works the ball more patiently in building plays.

12

1 time Heung-Min Son crosses again from the left side of the goal line and Lamptey brakes again.

11

1 time Heung-Min Son receives a short pass on the bottom line from the left, tries to dribble over Lamptey who manages the deflection outside.

10

1 time Ghana starts the game further back.

9

1 time Korea takes a short corner from the right, In-Beom Hwang dominates at the edge of the area and crosses. Andre Ayew Cut.

8

1 time In-Beom Hwang dominates the ball in front of the area and shoots hard from below. The ball stays in the African defense.

7

1 time Korea’s rehearsed move from the free-kick, Woo-Yeong Jeong launched into the area on the left and ends up disarmed by Lamptey at the time of the cross.

6

1 time Heung-Min Son pulls a counterattack down the middle surrounded by two, slaps the midfielder forward and is fouled by Lamptey.

5

1 time Salisu launches out from the defense to the left side of the attack, but plays straight out.

4

1 time Kudus himself takes a free-kick in the area and Gue-Sung Cho heads it away.

3

1 time Kudus receives a pass with his back to the marker in the middle of the attack and is fouled by Woo-Young Jung.

two

1 time Ghana touches the ball aside on the offside.

1

1 time All of Korea in red, all of Ghana in white.

0

1 time Roll the ball in Education City!

0

1 time Players on the lawn for the Anthems!

0

1 time GHANA (Otto Addo): Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu and Mensah; Samed, Partey and Kudus; Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams.

0

1 time SOUTH KOREA (Paulo Bento): Seung-Gyu Kim; Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim and Jin-Su Kim; Woo-Young Jung, In-Beom Wwang, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Chang-Hoon Kwon and Heung-Min Son; Gue-Sung Cho.

0

1 time Select climbs!

0

1 time Game over – Group G: Cameroon 3×3 Serbia.

0

1 time The referee for the match will be Anthony Taylor, from England. On the flags, Gary Beswick (ING) and Adam Nunn (ING).

0

1 time In history Korea and Ghana have faced each other five times; there are two Asian and three African victories.

0

1 time This will be the first clash between the two teams in a World Cup.

0

1 time If Ghana loses, they will need to cheer for Uruguay to beat Portugal in order not to be eliminated in this round.

0

1 time Group H standings: 1 Portugal (3p), 2 Korea (1p), 3 Uruguay (1p) and 4 Ghana (0p).

0

1 time In the first round, South Korea was held in a goalless draw against Uruguay. J Ghana was defeated by Portugal, 3×2.

0

1 time Right now we have 30C in Doha, Qatari capital.