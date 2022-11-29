Space Cadet, starring Emma Roberts, gets 1st image

Prime Video today revealed the first image of Emma Roberts as Rex in the new Original Movie. space cadetwhich has just wrapped filming.

Directed by Liz W. Garcia (The Lifeguard) from her own original screenplay, the film follows Florida party girl Rex (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for NASA’s space program after a fluke turns her away. puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes but lack her intelligence, heart and guts.

Previously announced to star alongside Roberts are Poppy Liu (Hacks), Gabrielle Union (The Inspection; Bad Boys II), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (The Kids in the Hall) and Desi Lydic (Awkward.). Prime Video also announces today that Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), Yasha Jackson (The Flight Attendant), Troy Iwata (WeCrashed; Dash & Lily), Andrew Call (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Josephine Huang are also joining the cast. .

Produced by Greg Silverman, Jon Berg and Stampede Ventures, Space Cadet will be released exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories excluding the United States and Japan.