Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse with Miles Morales

Miles Morales is back! the protagonist of Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse appeared in a new image of the sequel Through the Spider-Versewhich you can see above.

Recently, Daniel Kaluuya joined the cast that features Shameik Moore๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Hailee Steinfeld๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Brian Tyree henry๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท oscar Isaac๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Luna Lauren Velez๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Greta Lee๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Issa Rae๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Rachel Dratch๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Joma Taccone๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท

According to the producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the Spider-Verse sequel had a thousand people behind the scenes and is expected to feature 240 characters. The third film finally got a title: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ทBeyond the Spider-Versein free translation).

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse premiere scheduled for June 2, 2023๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Third film will premiere in March 29, 2024๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท

Omelete now has a Telegram channel! Participate to receive and discuss the main pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on omelet hadwith the main subjects of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.