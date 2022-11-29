Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse with Miles Morales

Miles Morales is back! the protagonist of Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse appeared in a new image of the sequel Through the Spider-Versewhich you can see above.

Recently, Daniel Kaluuya joined the cast that features Shameik Moore🇧🇷 Hailee Steinfeld🇧🇷 Brian Tyree henry🇧🇷 oscar Isaac🇧🇷 Luna Lauren Velez🇧🇷 Greta Lee🇧🇷 Issa Rae🇧🇷 Rachel Dratch🇧🇷 Joma Taccone🇧🇷 Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman🇧🇷

According to the producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the Spider-Verse sequel had a thousand people behind the scenes and is expected to feature 240 characters. The third film finally got a title: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse 🇧🇷Beyond the Spider-Versein free translation).

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse premiere scheduled for June 2, 2023🇧🇷 Third film will premiere in March 29, 2024🇧🇷

