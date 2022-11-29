Spider-Verse 2 writer teases Oscar Isaac figure

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/Sony/Oscar Isaac/Playback

Officially becoming one of Miles Morales’ rivals in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Versein an interview, the writer and producer of the sequel teases the character of Oscar Isaac🇧🇷

Scheduled to hit theaters in less than a year, the continuation of the animated universe will once again take Morales on yet another adventure alongside other versions of Webhead, including tough enemies like Miguel O’Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099formally inserted during the first film’s post-credits scene.

Now, in conversations with empire🇧🇷 Phil Lordone of the screenwriters of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verseexcited fans by talking about the character of Oscar Isaac for the sequel, stating that their version of the main hero is a kind of multiversal leader.

“Miguel O’Hara is the leader of a band of fighters trying to clean up the aftermath of the collider explosion at the end of the first feature film. And as you can imagine, it’s very difficult to lead a bunch of people who have never been led.”

Learn More Behind Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

With script and production by Phil Lord🇧🇷 Christopher Miller and David Callahamthe direction of the film from sony will have the director responsible for some episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender🇧🇷 Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K Thompsonscreenwriter of the classic animation of The Powerpuff Girls🇧🇷

Including Oscar Isaac🇧🇷 Hailee Steinfeld and Daniel Kaluuya in its original voice cast, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse continues with a premiere date set for June 1, 2023🇧🇷