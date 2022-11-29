Star of ‘Wandinha’, Jenna Ortega quit ’employee’ to star in series

At just 20 years old, the age she turned at the end of September, Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. In this new era of showbiz in the United States, which dictates the rules for the segment in the rest of the world, the young star has been starring since the last day 16 in the series “Wandinha” (in English, “Wednesday”), based on the iconic character of the same name from the “The Addams Family” franchise, which has yielded countless feature films and television series in its more than eight decades of history.

Highly praised by the critics and approved by the subscribers of the streaming giant, such success is equivalent to stealing the scene in an unpretentious film that ended up becoming a blockbuster and today is even considered a cult, as is the case of “A Beautiful Woman” , the 1990 romantic comedy that shares credit with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere and was, essentially, the film that turned the 55-year-old superstar into the greatest movie actress of her generation.

For Ortega to become a Roberts, there is still a long way to go, of course. But it is possible to say that today’s most talked-about Libra is at least on the right path – and arrived at it without shortcuts, which explains her great moment. Did not understand? So keep reading that GLMRM explain…

She has Latin blood

Born in the Coachella Valley region of California, as the fourth of a family of six children, Ortega has a mother of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent and a Mexican-born father. Her talent for the world of entertainment was noticed by the two very early on, and when she was still very small, the actress worked in advertising campaigns, a job she did until she was 9 years old.

The “big break” was a double dose

Disclosure/CBS

In 2012, at the age of 10, Ortega landed two jobs at once that are those that even adults seeking glory on the small screen or on the big screen would do the impossible to get: a brief participation in the sitcom “Rob”, starring by Rob Schneider, and a speaking role and all in an episode of the iconic “CSI: NY”. His professional career started like this.

It started and didn’t stop

Already duly assisted by an agent, the following year Ortega got a luxury role in “Spider-Man 3”, the cinematic hit in which Robert Downey Jr. plays the Marvel superhero. From then on, her diary never had a blank page again, not least because Ortega is one of those who does not deny “jobs” like some of her colleagues. And that gave him a great opportunity…

She shone like the ‘Jane the Virgin’ child

Disclosure/CW

Ortega, to say the least, rocked his performance on the teen soap opera “Jane the Virgin”, and right at the launch of the attraction, in 2014, in which he appeared sporadically as the child version of the title character, who was played by Ginny Rodriguez. The program was on the air until 2019, and it was thanks to him that Ortega won his own series as a cast leader – Disney Channel’s “Stuck in the Middle”, which lasted between 2016-2018.

Gave up a job to take a higher flight

Invited by Netflix in 2019 to act in the second season of “You”, Ortega once again stood out. And her new bosses were the first to realize her great potential, offering her a long-term contract that included the possibility of starring in a future release about a certain girl who never smiles…

And it was then that he finally planted his feet on Hollywood soil with “Wandinha”, which should win new seasons. And look, this year the girl still did well once again in theaters in “Scream 5”, she has been negotiating new contracts for months and continues with the same willingness to clock in since her first foray into the universe of make-believe, a decade ago . Does this go as far as she says?