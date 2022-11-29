Startup Wildlife, ‘unicorn’ of games, lays off 20%, say former employees

the startup wildlifespecialized in creating games, reduced between 150 and 200 people of the company’s staff, ascertained the Estadão with former employees of the firm. To the report, the company confirmed the “reduction in the team”, but did not want to confirm the number.

The cuts took place last Monday, the 28th, and affected all areas of the company, according to the people fired. In public messages on the social network LinkedInit is speculated that the number is 20% of the startup — the official page of the studio on the social network says that it has 1,123 people hired, while the official website says that there are 800 employees.

After the layoffs, a spreadsheet circulated on the internet with the names of those fired, reaching at least 100 people listed until the publication of this report. Those fired are people from the backend, software, data analysis, 3D artists, design, soundtrack and animation areas, among others, including employees from Argentina.

Former employees took to LinkedIn to ask for help finding new jobs, characterizing the cut as “massive” and “big”.

WildLife says, in a note to the report, that it is discontinuing the development of activities not related to games for mobile devices to “increase the focus on what made us successful, game development”. The studio is known for games Tennis Clash and sky warriors🇧🇷

In 2019, the studio was valued at $1 billion, becoming the 10th “unicorn” of Brazil — name given to the rare startups that reach the billionaire market valuation milestone. At the time, at Estadãothe company had said it intended to be “the nintendo of games for cell phones”, in reference to the Japanese company that owns titles known to the public, such as Super Mario.

In 2020, Wildlife raised $120 million with international investors. The following year, the firm, founded in 2011 by brothers Arthur and Victor Lazarte, received complaints of bad work environmentaccording to a December 2021 report on the website Rest of World — the company denies the allegations.

“We are grateful for the members of each team that helped us get here and we are working to help them find new opportunities”, concludes the note.

‘Unicorn’ in 2019, the Brazilian game studio Wildlife was founded by brothers Arthur and Victor Lazarte (pictured) in 2011, in São Paulo

Crisis is big among ‘unicorns’

Known for hiring hundreds of employees a month, startups have carried out hundreds of layoffs around the world — the phenomenon is not exclusive to Brazil. The period has been called “Startup Winter”after the positive wave caused by the digitization of the pandemic in the last two years.

According to experts consulted by the Estadão in recent months, the layoffs have occurred as a route readjustment amid the global rise in prices and the war in Ukraine, which disrupts the world’s production chain. In this scenario, investors turn their backs on risky investments, such as startups. As a result, raising rounds has been more difficult than during the pandemic, when investor risk appetite was higher.

The process has been especially tough with the larger startups, which are now known as the “late stage”. In this stage of maturity, companies burn money quickly in an attempt to grow and gain market share – without money, they need to preserve cash to survive.

Among the national unicorns that have already made mass layoffs in 2022 are loggi🇧🇷 Fifth floor🇧🇷 loft🇧🇷 easily🇧🇷 vtex🇧🇷 Ebanx🇧🇷 Bitcoin Market🇧🇷 list🇧🇷 Single🇧🇷 hotmart and Dock🇧🇷 the mexican kavakthe largest unicorn in Latin America, also made severe cuts in the Brazilian operation.

Investment funds warned startups about the challenging scenario in the first months of the year. Investor Masayoshi Son, president of SoftBankone of the biggest investors in startups in Brazil, said in April that the Japanese conglomerate should reduce investments in technology companies this year.