Study changes what was known about how ancient humans prepared food

We humans don’t stop playing with our food. Think of all the different ways to serve potatoes – entire books have been written just about potato recipes. The restaurant industry was born out of our love of flavoring food in new and interesting ways.

My team analysis of the oldest charred food remains ever found shows that enhancing your dinner is a human habit that dates back at least 70,000 years.

Imagine ancient people sharing a meal. You’d be forgiven for imagining people tearing apart raw ingredients or perhaps roasting meat over a fire, as that’s the stereotype. But our new study showed that both Neanderthals and the homo sapiens they had complex diets that involved several stages of preparation and required seasoning and the use of plants with bitter and sharp flavors.

undocumented complexity

This degree of culinary complexity has never been documented before by Paleolithic hunter-gatherers.

Prior to our study, the earliest known plant food remains from Southwest Asia were from a hunter-gatherer site in Jordandating to approximately 14,400 years ago, reported in 2018.

We examined food remains from two Late Paleolithic sites, spanning nearly 60,000 years, to look at the diets of early hunter-gatherers. Our evidence is based on fragments of prepared plant foods (think burnt pieces of bread, hamburgers and pieces of porridge) found in two caves. To the naked eye, or under a low power microscope, they look like charred crumbs or pieces, with fragments of fused seeds. But a powerful scanning electron microscope allowed us to see details of plant cells.

prehistoric chefs

We found charred food fragments in Franchthi Cave (Aegean, Greece) dated to around 13,000 to 11,500 years ago. In the Franchthi cave, we found a fragment of a finely ground food that could be bread, pasta or a type of porridge, as well as food rich in leguminous seeds and coarsely ground.

In Shanidar Cave (Zagros, Iraqi Kurdistan), associated with the first modern humans around 40,000 years ago and Neanderthals around 70,000 years ago, we also find fragments of ancient food. This included wild mustard and terebinth (wild pistachio nuts) mixed with food. We found wild grass seeds mixed with legumes in the charred remains of Neanderthal layers. Previous studies at Shanidar found traces of grass seeds in the tartar of Neanderthal teeth.

In both places, we often find ground or crushed legume seeds, such as different types of peas. The people who lived in these caves added the seeds to a mixture that was heated with water while grinding or crushing the soaked seeds.

Most wild legume mixtures were characterized by bitter tasting mixtures. In modern cooking, these legumes are often soaked, heated, and shelled (removing the seed coat) to reduce bitterness and toxins. The ancient remains we’ve found suggest that humans have been doing this for tens of thousands of years. But the fact that the seed husks were not completely removed indicates that these people wanted to retain some of the bitter taste.

What previous studies have shown

The presence of wild mustard, with its characteristic sharp flavor, is a well-documented spice in the Aceramic period (the beginning of village life in Southwest Asia, 8500 BC) and in later Neolithic sites in the region. Plants such as wild almonds (bitter), terebinths (tannin-rich and oily), and berries (acidic, sometimes sour, sometimes tannin-rich) are widespread in plant remains from southwest Asia and Europe during the later Paleolithic period ( 40 thousand-10 thousand years ago). Its inclusion in dishes based on herbs, tubers, meat, fish, would give a special flavor to the finished meal. These plants have been consumed for tens of thousands of years in areas thousands of kilometers away. These dishes may be at the origin of human culinary practices.

Based on the plant evidence found during this period, there is no doubt that the diets of Neanderthals and early modern humans included a variety of plants. Previous studies have found food residue trapped in tartar in the teeth of Neanderthals from Europe and Southwest Asia, which show that they cooked and ate herbs and tubers such as wild barley and medicinal plants. The remains of charred plant remains show that they harvested legumes and pine nuts.

shredded tubers

Plant residues found in European Late Paleolithic grinding or milling tools suggest that early modern humans crushed and roasted wild grass seeds. Remains from an Upper Paleolithic site on the Pontic Steppe in eastern Europe show that ancient people ground the tubers before eating them. Archaeological evidence from South Africa indicates that 100,000 years ago the homo sapiens used crushed wild grass seeds.

Although both Neanderthals and early modern humans ate plants, this does not show up as consistently in the skeletal stable isotope evidence, which tells us about the major sources of protein in the diet over a person’s lifetime. Recent studies suggest that Neanderthal populations in Europe were high level carnivores🇧🇷 Studies show that the homo sapiens appears to have had greater diversity in its diet than Neanderthals, with a higher proportion of plants. But we are sure that our evidence about early culinary complexity is the beginning of many finds from early hunter-gatherer sites in the region.

* Ceren Kabukcu is Research Associate in Archeology at the University of Liverpool (UK).

🇧🇷 ANDthis article has been republished from the website The Conversation under a Creative Commons license🇧🇷 Read the original article here🇧🇷

