Tattoo artist scores Richarlison’s goal on his own skin; player responds







Richarlison tattoo, done by Weslley Photo: Playback/Instagram/@wes__tattoo

Weslley dos Santos, a 26-year-old tattoo artist from Curitiba, tattooed the player on his own leg richarlisonin the iconic scene of Brazil’s second goal against Serbia, last Thursday, 24th, in Qatar World Cup🇧🇷 The video of the professional getting the tattoo in honor of the star went viral and the idol even responded to the publication.

Richarlison became one of the favorites of the Brazilian Team in the Cup after scoring both goals on his debut. On social networks, his popularity also increased, and soon the striker gained fans. His off-field stance won over followers, like Wesley.

The video of the tattoo reached the star, who commented on emojis in the tattoo artist’s post and shared the post on Instagram stories. In the caption, Weslley wrote: “I would say a goal painting, tattoo to call the hexa with the man, the pigeon, the heir of the 9”, he said, marking the player.





Richarlison commented on the publication about the tattoo Photo: Playback/Instagram

Weslley, who has been a tattoo artist for 5 years, said that if Richarlison scores another goal as emblematic as this one, he will get a new tattoo in honor of the idol.

another tattoo

Tattoo artist Weslley wasn’t the only one who had the idea of ​​immortalizing Richarlison’s volley on the skin. Student Josué Júnior, from Ribeirão Preto, also tattooed the same iconic scene from the goal against Serbia.

The tattoo was done by tattoo artist Fran Júnior. The tattoo, in black and white, was also shared by Richarlison on social media.





Student Josué Júnior’s tattoo Photo: Playback/Instagram

