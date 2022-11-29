The 12 Best Movies and Christmas Specials on Disney+ » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to get the tree out of the attic and the Festivus pole out of the ceiling. And what better way to get Christmas enthusiasts in the holiday spirit than Disney+’s selection of Christmas favorites?

Always prepared in their oh-so-magical way, Disney went ahead and filled their streaming service with a selection of movies and specials to sweeten the holiday season. For those looking for an extra dose of Christmas magic, look no further than Disney+ suggestions.

While holiday lovers will support the networks and the animated movies and specials that air every day, there’s no better holiday season streaming service than Disney+. From live-action to animation, there’s something special about Disney+ movies. Not only are the projects family-friendly, but there’s usually some kind of life-altering message that viewers can walk away with. And because of those messages, these are some of the best on Disney+.

Babies in Toyland (1961)

Disney parks typically have an army of toy soldiers parading down Main Street USA during the holiday season. They are Walt Disney’s most prominent feature. Babies in Toyland, a wonderfully whimsical movie and perfect musical to watch after opening that mountain of presents.

Through a series of comic events, villainous schemes, and various song-and-dance numbers, the worlds of lullaby characters and a wacky toymaker collide in this wonderful musical adventure. It’s not the best Disney soundtrack, but it features many Disney alumni like Ed Wynn, Tommy Kirk and Annette Funicello, it’s a great piece of festive Disney history.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

While it’s not exactly holly and ivy, it does feature beautiful winter scenes, magic, and gifts from Santa Claus. Based on the beloved novel by CS Lewis, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is one of the most impressive fantasy films to ever grace the media.

Essentially from Disney Lord of the Rings, it has everything a sword and sorcery loving heart could wish for. While it’s a darker adventure than most of the holiday movies on this list, the winter theme gets viewers into the festive spirit.

Ernst Saves Christmas (1988)

Ernst Saves Christmas was not created by Disney, but can be found on Disney+. It follows the popular fictional character, Ernst P. Worrell, as he tries to save Christmas by finding a replacement for Santa Claus.

If Ernst doesn’t find a replacement for Santa Claus, there will be no Christmas. Ernst Saves Christmas it’s a cheesy Christmas movie, but it’s fun to watch if you haven’t seen it before. The fun adventure did well at the box office and can now be consumed year after year on Disney+.

A Disney Christmas Carol (2009)

What Christmas season would be complete without seeing Charles Dickens’s annual retelling of Scrooge’s salvation? A Christmas Song🇧🇷 While many versions of the immortal classic are currently available for viewing pleasure, including a few others on this list, it is Disney’s feature-length version that comes remarkably close to the original novel.

If viewers can get past ImageMovers’ motion-capture animation, the rendition will be as festive as it is spooky. It’s a dark adaptation of A Christmas Song, and Disney is the only studio to make a version that is a ghost story first and a Christmas story second. It’s not for everyone, but it’s definitely for true fans of the book.

Santa (2019)

One of the larger photos on this list, Noelle released on Disney+ in 2019 and stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. The modern and festive film showed what happened when Nick Kringle took over from his father, Santa Claus.

But when becoming Santa Claus is too stressful for Nick, he flees the North Pole for the West Coast to escape responsibility. Lucky for Nick, his sister Noelle is the perfect person to find him in a big city and save Christmas. It’s the perfect family movie for all ages and mixes childhood whimsy with adult themes.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

This classic Christmas tale is a little more fur and felt than thrills and chills. It’s classic Jim Henson, The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol it’s full of the best characters like Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat. They all do their part to bring us a turbulent retelling of the familiar tale. Featuring the magnificent Michael Caine as Ebeneezer Scrooge, this film has a lot of jokes and quips, but more than enough heart and emotion to make it a standout – if strange – version of the story.

Home Alone (1990)

While not owned by Disney originally, the film appears in the impressive Disney+ library. Chris Colombus rocked this ’90s smash hit. home alone became a holiday season house favorite because of Kevin McCallister.

home alone became as classic as christmas holidays or A Christmas Story. Visions of garish Christmas lights, snow and wishes coming true dance in fans’ heads whenever they start the movie. The Art of Magic and Evil Through the Eyes of a Child home alone one of the best Christmas movies on Disney+.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

Yet another film adaptation of A Christmas Song, the length of this version is significantly shorter for Disney. However, it is one of the best holiday movies to watch on Disney+.

Just as the Muppet version featured Kermit and Miss Piggy, this version features Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy supporting the aptly named Uncle Scrooge in the lead role. This special features many Disney milestones, such as Ray Allwine’s first appearance as Mickey. If Disney fans haven’t seen this one yet, it’s never too late.

A Very Happy Pooh Year (2002)

There’s not a lot of complexity with this entry, but it’s Winnie the Pooh. He appreciates the simple things in life. Essentially, this little film is Winnie-the-Pooh and christmas too marked by a Christmas and New Year plot. That said, it’s still Winnie the Pooh and Christmas too.

When it comes to warm and fluffy Christmas specials, Disney+ viewers can’t go wrong with a certain silly old bear. While the animation styles can clash when turning to the ’90s Christmas special between the modern framing device, it’s a classic Christmas with Christopher Robin and his friends inside the Hundred Acre Wood writing a letter to Santa. Santa.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas Bring a merry Christmas to a spooky Christmas with this alternative festive favourite. Few Christmas movie binges are complete without a session with Tim Burton’s Twisted Christmas Carol. With two holidays for the price of one, fans can’t rule out Jack Skellington’s Christmas Caper.

See what happens when two contrasting holidays combine in this stop-motion masterpiece. Disney+ users would be amazed at how wonderful candy canes and Christmas trees work with trick and treating. It’s Disney’s biggest cult classic and shouldn’t be missed for any of the holidays. The more fans watch The Nightmare Before Christmasmore easter eggs they will notice.

Once Upon A Mickey Mouse (1999)

Once Upon a Mickey Christmas it’s not complex or thought-provoking, nor is it fried and dipped in Christmas lights. But it’s simply a trio of stories featuring Mickey and friends during the holiday season.

The anthology in question features an adventure focused on Huey, Duey and Louie with Christmas on repeat, a story where Goofy and Max explore the existence of Santa Claus, and O. Henry’s gift of the wizards starring Mickey and Minnie. It is one of the best animated Christmas movies and can be watched countless times on Disney+

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street is one of the most important Christmas movies out there and is currently streaming on Disney+. Due to its importance to the Christmas spirit and the message it conveys, it is number one on this list.

The film is more than just about the existence of Santa Claus, it is about questioning faith, the power of belief and the importance of a good deed in a dark world. Miracle on 34th Street it has heartwarming quotes and is a heartwarming film that should be at the top of anyone’s list looking for a movie to kick-start their holiday spirit.