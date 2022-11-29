The 9 best images of the ninth day of the World Cup in Qatar

Fourteen goals in four games. This was the balance of the ninth day in world Cup of Qatar, November 28, 2022, which marked the classification of Brazil and Portugal for the round of 16, but in addition there were more highlights that you can see below.
“Heart with fingers” (“finger heart“, in English) is a well-known symbol among South Korean culture and it was brought to the Education City Stadium, where the Asian team lost to Ghana 3-2
Cameroon took the lead as Serbia moved to 3-1, but veteran Aboubakar boasted class when he came face-to-face with goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to help the Indomitable Lions seek an equaliser.
Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 and now it’s up to them to advance to the round of 16. The African Salisu opened the scoring, Kudus doubled and the Asians even tied with two goals in three minutes by Cho Gue-sung, who had come off the bench, but later the Ajax athlete secured the first victory for the Black Stars at the World.
World champions in 2002, former right-back Cafu, former left-back Roberto Carlos and former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno accompanied the match between Brazil and Switzerland alongside other former players such as Kaká and Argentine Diego Simeone , current manager of Atlético de Madrid.
As Brazil prepared to take a corner kick in the 44th minute, there was a partial power outage at the 974 Stadium, in Doha, but the power quickly returned.
With a Superman shirt and a message of solidarity with Ukraine for the Russian invasion of the country on the front and the fight for women’s rights in Iran, a person invaded the lawn at Lusail Stadium, in Portugal’s victory over Uruguay by 2-0. He also had a rainbow flag in his hands, which is a symbol of LGBTQIAP+ Pride, given that Qatar criminalizes homosexuality.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated a lot because the goal against Uruguay would make him the greatest scorer in the history of the Portuguese National Team in the World Cup and the official broadcast announced that he was the author, but later FIFA confirmed that the number 7 did not touch the ball when trying to deflect it a cross from Bruno Fernandes and then the goal went to him.
Flamengo player, Arrascaeta debuted in the World Cup against Portugal, replacing Vecino, and played about 40 minutes. The team improved after he joined, but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat. Uruguay is among the three teams that have yet to score a goal at the World Cup in Qatar.
After the final whistle, the players of the Brazilian National Team thanked the fans, sang and danced with their compatriots