The cutest men and women in Rio City Hall

Ozempic’s fever in Rio City Hall is not by chance, which is not lacking in the 1st echelon of Eduardo Paes it’s beautiful people. Obviously they are all very capable, beauty does not interfere with their Lattes curriculum, or what they do in their positions. In fact, most of those listed here are not there for political reasons, but for technical reasons. It is one of those injustices of nature, beautiful, intelligent and competent.

There is an American joke that Washington is Hollywood, only with ugly people. But this is Rio de Janeiro, right…

Marcelo Calero

Former Minister of Culture, former Secretary of Public Integrity and 1st alternate PSD federal deputy, diplomat Marcelo Calero is mandatory name in the list. Even his Instagram is a mix of personal and political profile.

Joyce Trinidad

and the beauty Joyce Trinidad, Secretary of Policies and Promotion of Women? She has a degree in Public Management from UFRJ, co-founder of Projeto Manivela and Podcast Expresso 2222. Joyce has also worked as a network and diversity analyst at República.org, in addition to being a counselor and articulator in the Mulheres Negras Decidem movement and collaborating in PerifaConnection.

Brenno Carnevale

the delegate Brenno Carnevale turned into fitness and is causing sighs in the halls of CASS. There are not few who say to the Secretary of Public Order “Come put order here at home🇧🇷 He holds a law degree from PUC, with a postgraduate degree in Criminal Sciences and Public Security from UERJ.

Rafaela Bastos

The multidisciplinary Rafaela Bastos, president of the João Goulart Foundation, had to be on the list, and whatever beauty he has left in his resume. I was going to try to summarize the skills on your LinkedIn, but it’s practically impossible. I wonder at what moment she manages to do so much, take care of the servers, herself and still study so much.

Pedro Paulo

Pedro Paulo he is Mayor Eduardo Paes’ oldest ally and, unfortunately, I couldn’t find any shirtless photos of him. I even thought of looking on the networks of Tati Enfante, the deputy’s famous half, and who makes him feel ashamed in stories and reels that go up on Instagram, but there’s a sung from her. Pedro, in addition to being an active deputy, did a lot in City Hall and always exceeded expectations.

Talita Galhardo

And speaking of digital influencer, the deputy mayor of Jacarepaguá, Talita Galhardo, is the type that asks to take a picture in the middle of the street. The kind of crazy person who fights with a militiaman and posts a thousand stories on Instagram that drive anyone who covers politics in Rio crazy, it’s best not to get funny with the one called Eduardo Paes in skirts, she’s engaged to the commander of the Military Police.

Chicão Bulhões

Handsome, smart and rich! Well… it’s just that Chicão Bulhões, Secretary of Economic Development, is married to a woman who is the face of Gal Gadot, that’s cowardice. And it still has an administration that, if taken forward by future governments, will change the face of Rio de Janeiro forever, as with the Porto Maravalley project.

Aline Borges

Full 2022, Year of the World Cup, Ellon Musk, and the president of Invisa, of the Sanitary Surveillance of the Municipality, Aline Borges, does not have Instagram. But I assure you, she deserves to be here on this list, despite not understanding how a woman with 2 children, addicted to sugar and without going to the gym manages to keep the shape she has. Oh, and don’t even want to see her Lattes curriculum so you don’t feel humiliated.

Didi Vaz

The beard of the deputy mayor of the North Zone, Diego VazO Didi Vaz, is an entity in its own right. Highly praised for the work done in the region, it is one of ten that in the future may be included in the City Council’s best-selling list, today a very short list.

Maria Domingas Pucu

Social Welfare Secretary, Maria Dominas Pucu she has done a great job of combating hunger since she took over the secretariat, whether by giving dinner in community kitchens, or other very important actions in this topic that is so dear to her. But there are people who really need her attention.

Antonio Mariano

Let’s go to the citizen’s full name: José Antonio Pérez Rojas Mariano de Azevedoor simply Antonio Marianoor Marianoor Zé (for the old ones). Rio’s Secretary of Tourism, is on this list only at the insistence of my wife who thinks he’s hot. Well, there is also the fact that, as head of tourism, I represent the beauties of the Marvelous City at the height. Oh, the young man’s lattes curriculum is also enviable, don’t read it, if he doesn’t want to go into depression.

But here’s a tip for him:

@papaswolio RIP Papa? 🇧🇷 original sound – Papa Swolio

Anna Laura Secco

It’s not just the job of Anna Laura Seco the front of the secretary of Conservation that deserves applause no, she too. Graduated in Economics from UCAM and Public Policy from Iuperj, she has an MBA in Marketing from FGV, in addition to having been coordinator of events for the City of Rio de Janeiro during the Olympic Games. After all that, what day does anyone see her overseeing and inaugurating works in Rio… phew…

Tony Chalita

Calero may have left the Public Integrity office, but he left the place beautiful. In his place was the lawyer Tony Chalita, with a master’s degree in State Law from PUC-SP, a post-graduate degree in Electoral Law from Escola Paulista da Magistratura. And he is still the boyfriend of the muse of Culture, Mariana Ribas, who became a pre-candidate for mayor of Rio in 2020 by the PSDB. Lucky for her and bad luck for everyone else!

Jessik Trairi

Civil Engineer with a postgraduate degree in Public Administration and Government Management, in addition to having studied Executive Management at COPPEAD and Columbia University. Infrastructure Secretary, Jessica Trairiworked at the Secretariat of Works for 13 years and has been part of the Cariocas Leaders Program since its creation in 2012. She is married, so we won’t make any jokes about works, infrastructure or others that would fit very well here.

raphael lima

Boy from Recreio dos Bandeirantes, defender of Canal das Taxas, good son and father, the sub-mayor of Barra, Recreio and Vargens, raphael limais well liked for his competence and charisma, but for others it might be for his smile, his always well-groomed beard or the fact that he never had a hint of a belly.

Gustavo Freud

Also known as “Gringo“, the Argentine Gustavo Freud, the Municipal Housing Secretary has already made many people offer him their house, or their room. Working for years closely with the president of the Rio City Council, carlo caiado, in addition to being Secretary of Sports. He was the first foreigner to command a portfolio in Rio City Hall.

Eduardo Paes

Honorable mention, he’s a certain age, but when he was young, he was a broth.