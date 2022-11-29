The Mole » In Black Awareness Week, Viola Davis stars in an action-packed epic inspired by true events

During Black Consciousness Week, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announces the direct-to-cinema release, which arrives exclusively on digital rental and purchase platforms, “The Woman King” with Academy Award winner Viola Davis as General Nanisca in the lead of female warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Telling this inspiring story based on true events are Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega.

A success in Brazilian cinemas since its premiere on September 22, “A Mulher Rei” reached first place at the box office on its opening weekend. Invited by Sony Pictures, Viola Davis, who is also the film’s producer, had the opportunity to visit Brazil weeks before the film’s premiere.

In Rio de Janeiro, among numerous appointments with the press to publicize the production, Viola visited Cais do Valongo, an old pier located in the port area that is part of the Historic and Archaeological Circuit of the Celebration of African Heritage.

Valongo is the only place where material traces of the arrival of enslaved Africans in the Americas were found, as a result, it received the title of World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2017.

It is not necessary to have a monthly subscription to streaming services to watch “A Mulher Rei”, just have access to any of the digital platforms listed below, either at the TV operator or digital store, register to rent or buy the film and that’s it.

Digital rental and purchase platforms: Apple TV (iTunes), Google Play, Microsoft Films & TV (Xbox) and Claro TV+.

Digital platforms exclusively for rent: Oi Play, Prime Video, SKY and Vivo Play.

In the rental option, after giving the first ‘play’, the digital film will be available for 48 hours and can be seen and reviewed as many times as you want within that period. The purchase option ensures that it is always available to the consumer.

Synopsis:

“The Woman King” is a memorable story of the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything seen before.

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the thrilling epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth the fight.

by the newsroom A Moupeira